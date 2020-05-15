Sometimes nothing is everything in the story of life

One of my favorite TV shows was, and still is, “Seinfeld,” the show about “nothing.”
Well, as anyone knows who has ever watched the show, the reality is it’s a show about everything.
That’s because it’s about a group of friends who represent a rather interesting, funny, irreverent and unique set of personalities. There is no particular story line, just interactions and events, reactions, conversations, arguments, sarcasm – the characters are, well, who they are. Most people watching the show will either like them, find them funny and interesting, or not.
The reason I bring up this show is because during this time when we are limited in seeing and visiting people we are close to I was thinking about all the people in my life that I miss now, and those from my past who provided meaning, comfort and a great deal of humor.
So much of the content of who I am and what I think about is the many people, characters, all the different personalities, and the impact they had on me.
I think most of us can reflect on our family and friends and come up with such a variety of interesting people, all different and all compelling in their own way.
I write about many of them from my life and I think most people could do the same.
When I was thinking about the show about nothing, two of the first people in my past who came to mind were Uncle Fred and Uncle Boyd. The former was the man who rarely said anything, and the latter a man who didn’t say much either, until late in life.
Uncle Fred said maybe 100 words a year, but that was okay because he really didn’t have to. His actions, as they say, spoke louder than words.
Words, after all, can be cheap. People can say anything, from I love you to I am going to do this or that.
But Uncle Fred put love into action, and did not talk about plans, he just did it, from patching our leaky roof to cutting our hair. He would do all of the things that needed to be done, often with barely uttering a word.
On Sunday morning, he dressed up in his usual suit and went to church.
He was also nice to everyone, especially his wife, my Aunt Tham, and he treated her with devotion and respect. If she needed anything, it was done.
Uncle Boyd was a very different story.
He was married to my Aunt Ruby and, like Uncle Fred, he didn’t say much and worked hard.
But while Aunt Tham was rather quiet and shy, Aunt Ruby was the life of the party, very flamboyant, and loved to entertain people, and she did it well.
She collected naughty what-nots and loved to tell dirty jokes.
For many years, Uncle Boyd remained in the background, a wallflower of sorts, rarely saying anything, just always there, doing what needed to be done.
But the twist to this story is that Aunt Ruby, when she was 57, had a stroke and it drastically limited her ability to speak.
Well, Uncle Boyd started talking. And it was like all of those words that had been lurking inside him for all of those years erupted like a volcano.
As soon as you stepped through the door he would talk constantly, and did so the rest of his life. He also did a great job of taking care of her, as he always had.
We don’t always realize it at the time, of course, but all of those people we grew up around us had a huge impact on us, and when we frame them in a large picture it’s amazing how diverse and interesting and funny they were.
I can easily hear my friend from many years ago, Boots Abshire, saying this quote from Jerry Seinfeld: “Salad! What was I thinking? Women don’t respect salad eaters.”
My Aunt Ebb would have agreed with Jerry’s friend Elaine when she said, “What evidence is there that cats are so smart, anyway? Huh? What do they do? Because they’re clean? I am sorry. My Uncle Pete showers four times a day and he can’t count to ten. So don’t give me hygiene.”
Uncle Lin probably at one time did say this from Jerry’s friend George: “I love a good nap. Sometimes it’s the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning.”
Whether in New York City, the setting for Seinfeld, or on Pigeon Creek, nothing is everything.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.