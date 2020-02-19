Sometimes forecasters simply get their weather predictions wrong

It is an abnormally cold winter morning here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, at least at the time of this writing. I am awakened to a scenic but unexpected snow-covered vista.
At first glance outside of the bedroom window, I wonder just how is this possible? Sure it was a cold night, but the forecast made no mention of snow. Nope. Just clear skies and bone-chillingly cold temperatures. Yet here we are with a fresh coating of snow dotted across the landscape.
It should be noted that it is enough snow to require a snow plow, which remarkably arrives just two hours later.
This, too, is an unexpected development, as a snowplow is normally nowhere to be found along this little secondary road. Still it is 9:30 a.m. in the morning, and it is still snowing outside.
It is likely that the roadway will become snow covered again soon. I check the Weather Channel app on my phone. In a matter of seconds, I am told that it is going to be a cold but otherwise clear and sunny day. Yes. No mention of snow.
So much for counting on an accurate weather forecast.
The good news is I have the day off from work. So I don’t have to rush out in the extreme cold to shovel snow. Maybe that sunshine we are supposed to get will do the job instead. I can only hope.
Still, I wonder how the National Weather Service and the Weather Channel, and everyone else in the weather forecasting business, can get the weather so wrong on certain days.
Of course we can blame it all on climate change, or we can try a little harder to get the forecast right.
I would encourage those individuals who are paid to predict the weather to simply do a better job of getting the forecast right.
I’ve lost track of how many times the weather forecast has been wrong so far this winter.
Yes, if you are wondering, I know it has been unseasonably warm in recent days. But at the time of this particular writing, it is very cold outside.
Well, at least the good news is that the window of opportunity for big snowstorms will soon be closing. The days are getting longer. The sun is now stronger. And March is only two weeks away.
February, for the most part, has been unseasonably warm. It doesn’t feel like winter.
We know spring is near once March arrives. And after you make it through those first two weeks of March, the chances of a big snowstorm are significantly lessened.
Yes. I do remember the Great Blizzard of 1993. How could anyone alive at that time forget it? I was snowed in for about two or three days.
I know. That big storm came in March. It happened before in March. It can happen again. But probably not this year.
Back to the forecast. We can always call out a politician when he or she says something stupid. But the weather man (and weather lady to be politically correct) is rarely held responsible for an incorrect statement.
I realize that no one is going to explain to me on this particular morning as to why it is snowing outside. Sadly, no one is going to admit that they got the forecast wrong.
Nope. The Weather Channel app is still calling for sunny skies. And within two days, it is predicting 50 degree temperatures again. That’s a good thing.
I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like snow. So go ahead, bring on another 50 degree day. Why not?
Maybe it will hit 70 degrees in March. I guess it is entirely possible for this to happen. After all, we had winter in October, November and December, and then spring for much of January and February. Time will tell, I suppose.
Still my faith in getting an accurate weather forecast is shaken on this particular day. But, as I keystroke in this final sentence, it should be noted that a glimpse of sunshine is seen outside.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
