A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about local soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment (1-150th) in Bluefield being deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield:
• Thank you for your service to our country and praying for a safe return for you all — Susan B.
• Thank you for all the service you have done an about today my prayers goes with each an ever one of you guys. Amen — Marcella J.
• Prayers for a safe deployment and for a safe and speedy return home. Prayers for the family and friends of each and every soldier being deployed! — Teresa G.
• Prayers for each and every one of you for a safe trip and a safe return. I pray for physical protection as well as emotional and spiritual protection around your body and mind. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your service — Jenn B.
• May God wrap his hand of protection around each and every one, may He guide you in all you do. Thanks so much for your service — JoAnn A.
On a story about the local Grant’s Supermarket chain being ranked as the most popular grocery store in West Virginia:
• A great store to shop. The owners are great people. I won’t buy meats anywhere else — Charlene H.
• Love Grants! Love their meat department and all the patient butchers that work there! — Bev. A.
On a story about area teachers having to undergo active shooter training as part of a new law passed by state lawmakers:
• Place veterans at all entrances. Allow teachers to go through proper training so that they can carry on campus. Problem solved — Mary B.
• Home schooling is safer and cheaper — David R.
• What Twilight Zone episode are we in where a nation with less than 5 percent of the world population owns over half of the guns on the planet and it’s so obsessed with those guns that they cannot figure out that maybe, just maybe, you shouldn’t let untrained civilians buy weapons of mass murder — Joe H.
• My son’s teacher told them that with the training they had, they were to throw books or something at the shooter while the kids ran. God help them — Sadie K.
On a story about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders promising to cut the nation’s prison population in nearly half:
• We’re supposed to be the ‘freest’ nation, yet we have the world’s largest prison population. While I don’t agree on letting half of them go, on an individual basis there are plenty of people behind bars that don’t belong there. Covering Bernie in this area is always going to stir the pot, because most folks simply are too far right to even be objective — Thomas R.
• The private prison system is a for-profit business that thrives on putting people in prison for petty, non-violent crime. We need to stop making crooks rich. It needs reformed — Justin C.
• Fully agree, we put too many people in prison when house arrest will do and save us a lot of money. Non-violent offenders should not be locked in prison where only violent offenders and bankers should be — Joe H.
• He’s definitely pandering, ain’t he. Releasing massive amounts of repeat offenders from prison as if they’ll get out and become model citizens. Oh Breadline Bernie at it again — John H.
• He wants to let the criminals out and then they will prey on the non-criminals ... again! This man is dangerous! — Sam B.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about how Democrats plan on restructuring the Supreme Court:
• Oh. We really hope so! Someone needs to uphold the Constitution and serve the American people! Not corporate interests — Deb. McC.
• I for one would like to see the Democrats work with others to work for a greater America and try to work for her people. Instead they are constantly stirring up trouble and discord. Shame we really need them to pull together. America is at stake. We have the silent invasion. America was demoralized under the Obama administration — Clarence McB.
• Of course they will try, that’s what liberals do when things don’t go their way. They will try to change the rules to push through their liberal agenda but hopefully enough good Republicans will stop them right in their tracks! — Larry T.
• Ummm sure. Egotistical idiots. Your way or no way doesn’t work with the Constitution — Lisa G.
