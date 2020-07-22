Social media can, at times, feel somewhat antisocial

Maybe no one actually read my column last week. That’s a flawed observation, of course, and one that I base solely upon Facebook responses.
As of last count, there were about 135 online comments to that particular column on Facebook. The various responses to the column were certainly interesting, if nothing else. For example, I saw several comments alleging that the federal government will soon require all of us to be vaccinated for COVID-19. I also recall seeing several comments about microchips being implanted into humans. Of course, the majority of the postings were basically in response to the column’s headline, which simply encouraged folks to just wear a mask for now and quit arguing about it.
Gosh. Even Smokey Shott doesn’t get this many online comments to his weekly column.
But here is the problem with all of those responses. My column made no mention of microchips or people being forced to take a vaccine. It did briefly mention the fact that there isn’t a COVID-19 vaccine yet, but that was it. Instead, the actual column was kind of a right-leaning rant that touched on topics ranging from Chuck Todd’s left-leaning commentary on “Meet the Press,” mass rioting and looting and science fiction movies. Oh well, like I said earlier, maybe no one actually read that particular column beyond its headline.
I guess I need to do a better job on the headline this week. Please note that the headline above this column makes no mention of the words “mask” or “facial coverings.”
•••
All of this fighting back and forth on social media is enough to make a person long for the good old-days of communication.
Do you remember what I’m talking about? Actual face-to-face conversations between neighbors, friends and sometimes just random strangers. Things were so much easier back then. The same goes for telephone conversations.
Remember when we all had landlines, and sometimes a phone call with a friend, neighbor or relative would often last anywhere from an hour to two hours in duration. I don’t know about you, but after 90 minutes of talking on the telephone, I often start to get anxious and begin looking for ways to end the phone conservation. So I will admit that texting can be helpful at times.
But still we were communicating with our own actual voices back in the day. No texting. No messaging.
Social media can, at times, feel a bit antisocial.
For example, you probably wouldn’t call someone a “nut job” for writing a column in support of wearing a mask if you were talking to them face-to-face, but it is much easier to do that when typing out the words on a keyboard and then hitting the send button to a social media platform.
Of course, the argument can be made that we are now being encouraged to be antisocial by our governors and federal leaders. After all, we must stay six feet away from others while we socially distance. That means carrying on a conservation will require that you have to talk a little louder. Greg Jordan and I go through this everyday in the newsroom. We sit about six feet apart from each other, and often have a hard time hearing what the other is saying. If there are noises in the background and related distractions (such as the telephone ringing here in the newsroom or the police scanner going off) then you sometimes have to shout a little louder for the person to hear what you are saying.
Things were particularly bad during the state-ordered lockdown period, especially when we were encouraged to “shelter in place” at home. While it is true that a lot of people didn’t actually stay at home, those who did choose to venture outside were probably disappointed to see that about 75 to 80 percent of all of the stores were closed. Even city park was closed back then.
Yep. That mid-March to late-April time period was a little depressing. If you wanted to communicate, you almost had to take to social media to do so. Those were dark days.
So here is an idea: If folks are up for another week of debating conspiracy theories that have zero relevance to what I’m actually writing about, let’s give this a try. How about the argument that the individual governors simply have too much power. After all, they were able to almost shut down our nation’s entire economy during two months in early 2020. That’s a lot of power. And they are the ones ordering you to wear masks, by the way.
So there you go. It’s something to argue about on Facebook. Or we could just keep fighting over masks if you prefer.
