A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Mercer County Commission selecting a firm for a convention center study:
• Include the Mercer County Fair and a Equestrian Center in the planning. Include offices for altered areas, such as tourism, Bluestone river project, etc. Make it something people come to on a regular basis — Bill S.
• This would be cool if they do it right. Build something that could host big conventions, something that could host sporting events, possibly relocate and grow the county fair to this location. Have rodeos, car shows, circus, concerts and more. Could be very nice if they built it the right way — Danny M.
On a story about remote learning possibly replacing traditional snow days this winter:
• When the weather is bad, the internet is crappy anyway. It seems the schools just keep pushing and pushing. Every day it seems one school or another is closed because of COVID yet by God we are having school come hell or high water. The online classes are not tailored to the grade level like they should be, nor is the work at a manageable level, especially not when they expect them to retain it. It’s more about keeping the teachers in work than the students themselves. I’m frankly ready to start home schooling — Sara G.
• If the teachers can’t get to school and don’t have the equipment at home to connect with their students, there will be snow days, unfortunately — Jeff B.
On a story about the final touches being underway for the planned reopening of the Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield sometime in early 2021:
• Went every weekend to watch a movie. I can’t wait to see it. I’m 69 now. I went when I was 11 years old till it closed — Gail C.
• It’s exciting to see this project moving forward in spite of the pandemic. Last time I was in this beautiful old theater was the summer of 1975 to see “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” with my three-year-old daughter. I think it shut down not long after that — Rhonda G.
• I remember seeing “Dr Zhivago” there — Martha M.
On a story about the Wisconsin recount being finished and Democrat Joe Biden gaining 87 votes:
• Good thing Wisconsin got the $3,000,000 up front or they’d be standing in line with others to sue Trump for not paying his bill because he “didn’t like the results.” — Jane D.
On an opinion piece about Democrat Joe Manchin saying he is opposed to his party’s proposal to pack the U.S. Supreme Court:
• Even if the court was “packed” its allowed because the Constitution doesn’t prescribe exactly how many justices there are to be. As of the last legislation (in the 1860s), the number of justices is tied to the number of Circuit Courts. Currently, there are nine justices and thirteen circuits. There is precedent for an increase or decrease if one feels froggy — Jeff M.
• There is no Democratic plan to pack the court, only various people talking about it. Trumpies are spouting this rumor to gin people up and Manchin seized on this opportunity to make himself look like a “leader” (positioning himself for 2024?) As for the ‘filabuster” it needs to be limited to 30 days while the bill is being worked on. Also, holding up legislative bills and nominees needs to go — Bill S.
On a story about deputies investigating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident in McDowell County where a 2-year-old died:
• Praying that the person that did this is found. This is horrible, bless the family, know what you’re going through — Diana Q
• Prayers for the family — Kari C.
