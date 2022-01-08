A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about local COVID-19 cases surging again:
• So you say the vaccine helps with symptoms and their severity? OK, so you’re going to get Covid anyway. … if everyone falls over dead except me … I’m still not taking it — Theresa D.
• Granted a mask does not prevent you from (getting) Covid but it helps. Don’t be stupid and think this virus is a joke. I’ve lost two healthy good friends to it — Melayne M.
On a story about Republicans looking to reclaim the U.S. House, and U.S. Senate in 2022:
• The GOP’s confidence is inspired by The Big Lie. Not a great thing on which to stake your claim — a lie — Deb McC.
• If they didn’t fix the crooked election ways we will never win again — Alvis B.
• Thank God — Lisa D
• We can only hope —Jeanie Mc P.
On a story about the Mercer County Airport getting a new general manager, and $1.5 million in federal infrastructure funds:
• Anyone that’s ever talked to Jim knows his love for the Mercer County Airport. What a great decision. Congratulations Jim Pilkins — Eric G.
• Be fun if flying out again like old days — Barb T.
• To be able to fly in and out of Bluefield with a regional carrier would be amazing — Lee P.
• Worked there summers and after school in the late 70s. Jim’s a great guy — Robert J.
On a story about the area’s only Jewish Synagogue closing due to a lack of worshipers:
• This is very sad — Rachel C.
• Very sorry to hear this. As people pass on and younger ones move, this is what you find happening in smaller towns — Mary M.
• Interesting read; lots of history. Sad to hear — Jeanie B.
• This is rather dismaying — Chuck A.
On a story about hundreds of drivers being stranded in the snow on I-95 in Virginia:{div}• Wonder how these motorists would’ve fared if they had electric cars? — Barry B.• How’s those electric cars working out for you? — Travis W.{/div}• The VSP and VDOT were warning drivers to stay off the roadways early yesterday. Perhaps heeding those warnings would have avoided this! — Leslie B.
• You stay home in this type weather! — Vern B.
• Oh come on people. Not everyone can stay home. Some people have to work for a living snow or no snow, we have to show up and make it back home. So easy to judge other’s choices from your computer screen — Angela M.
• If we let snow and cold weather keep us indoors, we would be [in] 5 out of 12 months. Our roads get icy and stay that way for the rest of the winter — Angela M.
• I do not miss living in Virginia at all — moved to North Carolina 25 years ago and preparing to move to Florida — Barbara H.
• Regardless of who it was a bad situation and needs to be looked at to see what improvements can be made for the future — Terry B.
On a follow-up story about cars still being stuck on I-95, and motorists blaming Gov. Ralph Northam for the mess:
• This is a disaster, but I can’t help but wonder how much worse it could have been had all these vehicles been battery powered — Lana M.
• Gov Northam’s final failure before the real man takes over! — Lynn T.
• Typical Democrat, don’t take responsibility for any of your mistakes! Surprised he didn’t blame it on Trump! — Larry T.
• I feel bad for those stranded, but when do they ever use common sense? — Connie O.
• God please help them get home safe — Joann W.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warning that the pandemic will get worse due to an explosion of Omicron cases:
• I wonder what percentage of those infected are unvaccinated? — Chuck W.
• All those vaccines and boosters didn’t work. Now what? — Tonya B.
On a story about members of the Mercer County Commission outlining their goals and objectives for 2022:
• Hope Cornbread Ridge is on the agenda for water and broadband! It’s needed desperately. However, I already probably know it’s not! So aggravating to haul water in this day and age! — Heather V.
