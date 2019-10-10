Slow down and take extra care during heavy rains, snowstorms

I almost couldn’t believe it Monday afternoon when a real rainstorm blew over Mercer County. A decent drizzle fell Sunday while I was hiking around Glenwood Lake, but it was nothing compared to the washer that hit us Monday.
Forecasters had predicted rain, but we hadn’t seen any despite the overcast sky and the cooler temperatures that announced fall was truly here. Then we heard about a crash on Interstate 77. I headed out there with photographer Jessica Nuzzo and we reached it without much trouble, but then the sky started to really darken. I had thought to bring my rain jacket and hat to work, but in the rush to get moving I had left them in my car’s trunk. I’ve been drenched at more than one crash scene, and it was looking like I was going to add another drenching to that sorry list.
Fortunately, we got the information and photos we needed pretty quickly, and Jessica suggested we get away as soon as possible. About a minute after we started heading up I-77, the rain started falling. It wasn’t a drizzle this time.
Rain fell to the point where it was getting hard to see. Jessica was driving the speed limit or lower, but cars kept passing us. Some of these drivers didn’t bother to turn on their headlights; if the sky was any darker, that would’ve been a real problem. We even saw drivers in the southbound lane going the wrong way up the median. One time a state trooper told me in exasperation after several rainstorm wrecks that people didn’t know how to drive in the rain. I’m inclined to agree.
The biggest problem is that a lot of drivers refuse to slow down even a little bit if the weather gets bad. Visibility wasn’t the greatest Monday afternoon and I’m sure the roads were getting slicker, but people keep driving like it was a sunny day. It was literally the rush hour and I’m sure people were trying to get home, but slowing down even slightly would have been a good idea.
I’ve seen this drive-as-fast-as-possible behavior in all sorts of bad weather. There had been foggy days on Flat Top Mountain when I could scarcely see two car lengths ahead of me only to have other cars just fly past me. My mom and aunt saw this same crazy behavior along I-77 as it goes over Fancy Gap in Virginia. Mom told me how they were just creeping along, barely able to see in front of them, and cars were passing them. Some people are so impatient and obsessed with speed, they’ll take the chance of getting into a major pileup.
I’m as impatient as anyone else when I have to get somewhere. It seems like I get stuck behind a slowpoke whenever I’m in a hurry, but I like to think I can restrain myself enough to avoid going faster than the conditions allow.
There are other times when I don’t go out unless it’s really necessary. If snow or rain is coming down hard, I try not to drive if I can help it. Sometimes I have to get to work or an appointment, but I’m not going out in hazardous conditions just to do it. I still remember one winter when I was working late. Wet snow had blanketed the roads. Well, I managed to leave early, but night had arrived and stranded vehicles decorated the roadsides. Using every last trick my dad had taught me, I managed to slide and weave my way home.
What happened next taught me a lesson. A few minutes after I got home, a snowplow rumbled down the road. I looked out my window and saw wet yet clear pavement. If I had waited about half an hour and let the plow drivers do their job, I wouldn’t have had such a stressful adventure getting home. Next time, I’m going to wait and see if the road conditions improve before I take an unnecessary chance.
I’m hoping more rain will take the edge off this drought we’ve been enduring, but I’m also hoping drivers will slow down a little and take some extra care if we get another storm like the one we had Monday. Some patience will make driving in the rain easier and safer, and give our first responders less paperwork to do when their day is over.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
