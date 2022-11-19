A selection of comments last week from our Facebook page.
On a story about the expanded line-up of holiday events this year in Bluefield:
• A lot of people may knock this but the city of Bluefield is trying! I think the line up is great and I hope people support the events — Shawn W.
• What will be the cost to ice skate and skate rental? Is the rink made of real ice or synthetic? — Donna L.
On a story about President Joe Biden celebrating Democratic victories on Nov. 8:
• God help us with any Democrats in charge of anything — Kim P.
• Funny, just like 2020, go to bed with Republicans in a sweep, wake up to a Democrat blow out. Why do Democrats all vote after midnight? — Robert N.
On a story about another red wave in West Virginia with Republicans strengthening their super majority:
• Once again, people voting against their own best interests. Sad that most people in West Virginia prefer to vote for people who will do absolutely nothing for them — Bonita G.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission approving American Rescue Plan dollars for new voting machines:
• American Rescue Plan? Wasn’t that supposed to help small businesses who were crippled by the COVID restrictions? How is buying new voting machines helping small businesses? — Bill C.
• And when the [Republicans] come after Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid these same people will be screaming for the Democrats to save them! — Bill S.
On a letter to the editor stating that “no parking” is needed during downtown parades:
• I just think of those who may be disabled or unable to handle the cold or walk long distances, also why is this even an issue? — Carolyn B.
• Cities all over the country place temporary no parking restrictions on parade routes — Terry D.
• So the older generation can’t enjoy the parade because it’s too far a walk for them. Who in there right mind wouldn’t think of everyone. Beside that there’s not enough parking areas to begin with — Donna M.
• Agreed. There’s plenty of parking if people will walk a little. And for the disabled, they could have parking available — Holly W.
On a story about West Virginia parting ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons:
• Just call up a high school AD to do it — Brian T.
• There has to be consequences for actions — Mike G.
• Change will be good. Let’s Go Mountaineers — Dean C.
On a story about World War II veteran W.C. Vest celebrating his 100th birthday:
• What a sweet man this is! Him and his wife are great people! Happy Birthday Mr. Vest! — Amanda A.
On a story about Republican Congressman Alex Mooney announcing his 2024 challenge to Democrat Joe Manchin:
• Come on Joe Manchin, now is the time to leave this new progressive, Socialist Democratic party! It’s definitely not the party of your father or mine! — Larry T.
• My 2 cents. Senator Manchin has been a moderate Democrat. But to keep balance, or even to get the Senate to lean right, it needs Republicans. West Virginia is one of the easiest states to make that happen due to it being solid red — Chuck W.
• Good — Lynn S.
On a story about a massive sinkhole expanding in Hinton, and officials saying there is no quick fix to it:
• LaBrea, hope they get it fixed soon — Susan H.
• I hear it’s not actually a sinkhole.... — Dave H.
• Do not accept this answer. There is no “quick fix” because they choose to do next to nothing taking their guidance from Bluefield leaders in their response to doing nothing about the bridge until the citizens protested— Bill S.
