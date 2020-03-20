It’s no understatement to say that the United States is collectively in a panic over the coronavirus. Schools are closed, restaurants are closed, recreational facilities are closed and the list goes on and on.
Nearly every update, from nearly every outlet, is related to the virus in one way or another. These times are incredibly draining in more ways than one. It’s incredibly easy for your mental, emotional and spiritual health to be drained.
People are afraid to leave their homes for fear of contracting the illness, resulting in people more or less becoming shut-ins.
The seeming tone of the world at the moment is fear. People are afraid to venture into the public, have face-to-face interactions and a long list of more normal day-to-day activities.
During this time, I have continually been reminding myself of God’s reassuring words. I know that there have been much worse situations that have happened and that strong men and women have lived through much more horrific conditions.
This, alone, gives me hope that America and the world will conquer this virus. Nevertheless, it’s still easy to lose hope that this trying time will continue on forever.
Isaiah 43:1 said, “But now thus saith the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.”
As a Christian, I know that at the end of the day, the Lord is protecting me. As long as I fully devote myself to Him, and believe that He is the son of God, then I am under His protection.
This being said, I know that though God is protecting me, I will still undergo challenges and trials. Though the world is in turmoil and everything is in the air at this point, I know that there is one overall cure for everything under the sun, and this cure is Jesus.
A very sweet lady recently told me that during this time of chaos she was reminded of the verse 2 Chronicles 7:14. While I was familiar with this verse, it wasn’t until she brought it up that I realized how pertinent it was for the present times.
2 Chronicles 7:14 reads, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
While we obviously need Jesus every second of every day, we need him now more than ever. It’s so important to remember that though the world is panicking that God is the one who can calm the storm.
The world will give us angst, terror and fear while God will give us peace. Jesus can give you peace unlike any other, which we see in the verse John 14:27.
John 14:27 reads, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled or fearful.”
If there’s any advice I could give during these trying times it would be to remain calm and not fear for the future. Matthew 6:34 says, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”
In this verse Jesus literally tells us to not worry about the day ahead, God has us in the palm of his hand if we let him be the Lord of our lives. No matter if this pandemic continues to spread, this will come to an end and we will be alright.
For now, enjoy your time at home in any way that you can. Ways to enjoy your time in self-isolation include snuggling up with a good book, binge-watching your favorite television show, getting creative with your artistic abilities, researching topics that interest you and much more.
One of the most popular verses about fear is found in the book of Psalms. Psalm 23:4 reads, “Yea, thou I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Take all your anxieties, concerns and fears to the Lord. He will give you unimaginable peace and a sound mind. I promise it’s the best decision you will ever make.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter with the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
