Seeing 2020 another giant step on life's incredibly amazing pathway

Like a man digging in a country cemetery I am forever, it seems, trying to keep one foot on solid ground and the other perched precariously above the pit. Just how does one balance the past in relation to the present?
As another year dawns the dizzying pace of progress makes difficult the task of simply maintaining, rather than advancing, for many born in the generation immediately after World War II since we were products of the generation preceding the Great Depression.
Uncle Jerry Whittaker’s mountaintop Horsepen farm, perched on a rocky ledge, was one of my great libraries of life and a crossroads trapped in a moment of time. As our first astronauts were answering the challenge of Sputnik and the Russians, with fledgling “super computers” like Eniac (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) already revolutionizing the scientific world, I had my other foot on the back porch of that frame house, where the only water was held in a galvanized bucket carried across from the spring house.
On the Norfolk & Western – the Virginian had already changed and merged with the N&W by 1960 – I had watched as a little boy the complete transformation from steam locomotives to diesels in less than five years.
At the same time, the Mercer County Airport featured, with Piedmont Airlines, an efficient fleet of propeller airplanes impressively labeled “Pacemakers” and it was an amazing treat on the occasional weekend to ride over to Brushfork and watch one roar down to land on the big runway.
It was clear, though, that jet planes were the present and future solution to air transportation. Watching those silver, white and blue planes thunder into Bluefield was the present but when we were able to visit my Uncle Alfred and Aunt Gladys in Clinton, Maryland, we could drive over to Andrews Air Force Base. There the big jets, like the 8-engine B-52 bombers, thundered down from the heavens in an almost indescribable blaze of smoke and flame.
The chief of staff of the Air Force, whose chief mechanic lived beside my aunt, let me go inside the chief’s jet plane and even walk on the massive wing. In an adjacent hangar, a sleek silver, blue and white Boeing 707, a brand new plane labeled “Air Force One,” was close enough to see but not to touch although I knew that President John F. Kennedy might arrive at any given time and board it to travel to any place in this country or even into another one.
Those planes were capable of traveling hundreds of miles per hour but were too large to use our local airport. The big cities, growing in ways I could scarcely imagine, all had airports capable of handling the brand new wave of transportation.
It was also time to change the waves themselves. When I was born, the mode of traveling to Europe was on the giant ocean liner. In those days, the “Queen Elizabeth I” and the “S.S. United States” were definitely the ways to go across the Atlantic. That changed almost overnight when the big jets arrived and soon the elegant old ships were put into storage or scrapped or used as floating hotels.
We traveled often on dirt and gravel roads when I first remember being in a car. That started to change, too, and in the nationwide road program started during the Eisenhower administration known as the Interstate Highway expansion, massive four-lane highways developed from coast to coast. This was all happening in less than a generation and highways like Route 460 were equally revolutionary.
Within a few years, going to Maryland no longer meant driving through Princeton, Pearisburg, Salem, Roanoke, Bedford, Lynchburg, Charlottesville and a host of other towns for hours and hours. That was incredible but also led to another change – fewer and fewer people rode the passenger trains any more because it was quicker and more convenient to simply take the car.
In the unhurried world I could still step into, the harness still hung in the barn stalls there in Horsepen. There was no mechanical tractor, but horses Nell and Morgan pulled the old time mowing machine and the mules were used to work the corn on the steepest hillsides where the heavy work horses had more trouble trying to navigate the fields.
When I say I have lived at least two lifetimes, that is likely an understatement. From face-to-face conversation to Facebook, moving from the dirt road to the interstate to the internet, and all in between, it has been a slice of life seldom traveled more joyfully by anyone.
The future is now and still unfolding in marvelous ways.
I never took for granted I would see 2020 but now that it is here, it provides a wonderful opportunity to continue to enjoy Four Seasons Country and the world.
Happy New Year!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
