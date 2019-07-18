Seat belts and child safety seats work and do save lives

I tend to tense up a bit when I hear an alarm come over our newsroom’s scanner. Most of the time the dispatcher’s calling out a medical emergency like an elderly person being short of breath or somebody having heart trouble.
Those are real emergencies, but not generally what we rush out to cover. Other times the call’s about a structure fire. I try to get the address and wait a few minutes to see if it’s anything serious; a lot of times, the call is a false alarm.
Then we get the calls about crashes. Sometimes we learn right away that the crash is minor and nothing to worry about, but there are other instances when nobody knows right away whether there are any serious injuries.
I’ve seen more than one instance when the crash isn’t very serious, but it’s in a bad spot like an intersection or a narrow highway like Route 52. That’s when the traffic starts backing up.
Next we have the places where crashes tend to be serious. The interior of East River Mountain Tunnel and the stretches of Interstate 77 on either side of its entrance are among those places.
I still remember when a tractor-trailer burned inside the tunnel and backed up traffic for hundreds of miles. Another bad spot is that stretch of I-77 between Flat Top and Camp Creek.
We’ve had several fatal crashes at Camp Creek over the last couple of years.
I was preparing Monday to go to the Mercer County Airport to cover an announcement by Gov. Jim Justice when the scanner alerted first responders and the newsroom about a single-vehicle roll over crash near the 20-mile marker on I-77. We immediately thought Camp Creek and we had to change our plans fast. Reporter Emily Coppola was sent to the airport and I gathered up my satchel and headed for Camp Creek.
Driving north, I was wondering about finding a place to park – always a trick and a hazard on busy I-77 – and about what I would find when I arrived. I’ve sat in traffic more than once, creeping toward a crash scene; and more than once, I’ve pulled off and hiked up to the scene. Driving up the curb isn’t an option because fire trucks and ambulances often use it when the traffic backs up.
Monday’s crash was in the median, so traffic kept moving. I immediately saw that there were no ambulances or fire trucks there, so I took that as a good sign. Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike detachment was there. A car was on its side, so I figured somebody had to be hurt.
But I was wrong.
Horton pointed out a woman holding a baby and said they were fine. She had been wearing her seat belt, and her son was in a child safety seat. And both those precautions had worked just fine.
When I told her how happy I was to be talking to her, I wasn’t kidding.
I thought about all those times when I heard dispatchers use the word “ejected” when they’re guiding first responders to a crash scene. That means somebody wasn’t wearing a seat belt. When a crashing vehicle rolls or lurches forward on impact, the occupants can be catapulted out open windows and sometimes right through windows and windshields.
Well, seat belts and child safety seats actually work. I’ve seen the results of using them. I can still remember helping my sister, Karen, install safety seats into her cars when my nephews A.J. and Alex were babies. Getting the boys ready for a drive was like strapping the Apollo astronauts into their command modules.
She took that much care because she knew child safety seats actually keep your kids safe.
I can’t drive or ride in a car unless I’m wearing a seat belt. I feel uneasy and vulnerable otherwise. When you’ve seen the results of a fatal crash up close and very personal, you appreciate those seat belts a lot more.
Now I know seat belts don’t make you invulnerable, but they do increase your chances for survival when you take a few moments to put them on.
Some people don’t like the fact that the law requires seat belt use, but I’m among those drivers who would put them on anyway.
You could end up with much worse than a ticket if you don’t use them.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
