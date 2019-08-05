A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about school starting soon for area students, including an Aug. 8 return date for kids in Mercer County:
• I know I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I think it’s terrible that kids these days can’t have a summer like we used to. The day after Labor Day was plenty early enough — Libby A.
• The hottest days of the summer kids will be sitting in hot schools. It should be quality over quantity but no it’s about control. We need a new board — Patti O.
• Summer hasn’t even really kicked off by the time the kids go back. They get the best temps and weather in August — Cherilyn T.
• This is the hottest time of the year. This is just crazy. So glad my grandchildren don’t go to school here. Deb Akers and her cronies have lost it. We did just fine starting the last of August — Sue T.
• Parents need to speak up at board meetings and if they don’t listen at the board meetings speak up on the ballot. The same board members are voted in year after year and nothing ever changes — Cathy A.
On a story about Southwest Virginia Community College offering a tuition free program for Tazewell County residents:
• Nothing is free where money is concerned. If it is a donation or a scholarship, someone had to put in the money. Glad that someone felt the need to donate the money to the community college so that students can take advantage of the generous donation, but still the money came from a person. This is what this generation does not understand — free services doesn’t mean that the service is free. Yes, it is free for the recipient but somewhere money was obtained for that “free service” — someone paid for that free service. This is how I look at these “free service” situations and you can agree or disagree but if you take the time to calmly reflect then things will become clearer — Frances F.
• The same people that talk down on the new generation are the same ones that are first to complain when there is a program put into place to try and help give them more options to obtain a better life. I pay taxes and I’d much rather know mine are helping the younger people better themselves than not knowing where they go — Kyndra L.
• This is awesome for Tazewell County! It’s about time we catch up. Buchanan County has already had this. Russell County has had it! Look at Tennessee. They have free tuition to any community college in the state for their residents. So many kids falls through the cracks and get left out of a college education. This is an opportunity for them — Christy P.
• I think that it’s a good thing considering it takes an hour to drive in either direction to go to a college or university when you live in Richlands — Chrissy C.
On a story about a traffic signal being planned for the heavily congested intersection of Locust and Rogers Streets in Princeton, and the question of where else traffic lights should be installed:
• What I would like to see is caution lights on 460 indicating lights are about to change in X amount of seconds. Really hard to stop a big rig at intersection of 460 and Locust Street — Jerry S.
• Gardner, Bethel, Eads Mill Road intersection. When school is in session that is a busy and dangerous area — Elizabeth Y.
• A left turn arrow from Courthouse Road to Princeton Hospital is essential! — Anne R.
• The intersection of Glenwood school needs one in the mornings and evenings that maybe can just be turned to a caution light other times of day. Mornings are a must for something! — Jennifer W.
• How about them putting one at the intersection of Eades Mill Road going to PikeView. It is hard to get out when school is in. People fly up the road coming from Mercer Springs Road — Trish W.
On a story about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wanting to move 330 million Americans into a single payer government health insurance plan:
• Cost of 2 x-rays and shot of muscle relaxer for injured shoulder in America: $6,500. Same procedure in Norway: $112 — Bob G.
• Go ahead and vote for the “free” stuff and then the government will take 75 percent of what you earn — George McC
• ‘ll keep my private employer based insurance, thanks! — Rachelle P.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.