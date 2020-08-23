A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a West Virginia teacher’s union wanting schools to start online only in the Mountain State:
• My husband and I are both essential workers. Our kids have been going to day care since the beginning. Last school year I sacrificed my mental health to ensure my kids got an education. I cannot work full time and teach my kids again this school year. If schools are not going to be open there needs to be other options for essential workers. It’s not fair to the kids. It’s not an adequate education. Working families cannot do it all — Stephanie J.
• I think we need to go back. Kids are out in the public anyway. They need to get a education — Teresa V.
• They need a better plan because not all families have internet access ... — Candy T.
On a story about a McDowell County man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend with the aid of his children being sentenced to life without mercy:
• Absolutely disgusting. According to the article, none of these people are actually from West Virginia, but were brought in by West Virginia State Police on other charges before confessing. Well done, troopers! — Alandra H.
• What a horrendous story. What sick individuals. May [the victim] RIP. Prayers are with the family and friends. Sorry for your loss — Teresa D.
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Health taking no action on a medical cannabis request:
• Seniors and vets are likely users and benefit from medical cannabis. The industry generates billions of dollars of revenue in the U.S. But, once again, our County Commission ... deny our seniors and vets a vital medical alternative and prevent our residents and the county from making significant revenue. This is the 21st century. Step into it, Mercer County — Deb McC.
• The West Virginia Legislature okayed medical cannabis more than than three years ago. There is no legitimate reason why Mercer County should not allow a dispensary to open here — Annette B.
• This is sad. This would be a huge money maker for the county. You will have people driving further to get it. Not to mention this could greatly reduce the heroin and meth problem in the area. The whole country is moving forward with this but here Mercer county is, holding up the inevitable... — Sara P.
• But we’re OK with pushing pharmaceuticals down throats? Mercer County needs to wake up. Medical marijuana is not bad. It could also bring revenue to our county — Kaitlyn R.
• They would rather sit broke and let everyone run to Virginia and Beckley for everything — Santana S.
On a story about President Donald Trump considering a White House funeral for his youngest brother Robert:
• Now just why would he want to do that? Oh that’s right — publicity and photo ops. To take American’s minds off of the Americans not getting their meds by mail on time, and the COVID-19 pandemic — Sue L.
• Why? It’s the “People’s House,” not Trump’s personal house. And at who’s cost? — Ron W.
• Our president is in mourning, have some common decency and compassion. Our president resides in the White House, whether you like it or not, this is appropriate — Charlotte F.
On a story about a jury finding a Princeton man guilty of second-degree murder in the August 2019 shooting death of a Mercer County woman:
• He’ll get out in 15, they all do. West Virginia, the best ever legal system — Fred P.
• Tears. Should have gotten 1st degree. He knew as he was walking there with the gun what he was gonna do. Facing up to 40 years isn’t long enough — Kari C.
• An argument gives him no right to murder someone — Patti O.
• Forty years is not enough — Matt McC.
