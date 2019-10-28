A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Mitchell Stadium advancing to the second round of a USA Today online poll to determine America’s Best High School Football Stadium:
• Got my vote. Always a favorite since the 50s — Barbara D.
• Bluefield has the greatest potential — Dianna B.
• Bluefield needs to have a championship series here. I voted — Clarence L.
• Some stiff competition. Good luck — William P.
On a story about early voting getting underway for the Mercer County Schools excess levy:
• Take all the social media away from the children in schools today. Bring back paddling. Allow parents to discipline their children. If there wasn’t the worldwide internet our children would be safe at schools — Bobby G.
• If you don’t want your property taxes going up you better vote against the levy. Mine would go up $340 dollars more — Joe H.
On a story about plans to demolish three buildings along Mercer Street to make way for a farmer’s market:
• This is great! I’m sure there will be beautiful shelters for the vendors. It’s been my dream to see a farmer’s market there! Blacksburg has a great market for inspiration! — Holly W.
• Will be an excellent place for the farmer’s market with good parking. It will bring people downtown which is a good thing. Will miss the mural — Bill S.
• Anybody that feels like this is a good idea can shove it. That is not the area for a flea market, and why destroy artwork instead of letting people actually restore the buildings? — Sarah R.
• It’s exciting to see the progress that Mercer Street has made over the years. For anyone still holding to heart the stigma of its past, I invite you to come to see the changes it’s gone through. You’ll be pleasantly surprised — Brandon G.
On a story about actor Alec Baldwin campaigning for Virginia Democrats, and saying he wants to see the state “turn blue:”
• Our problem now is Democrats and I used to be one! — Herman C.
• You can’t very well be angry that an actor is getting into politics when you made a reality star President of the United States — Matthew C.
• Anybody would be an idiot to listen to Alec Baldwin — Jeanie McP.
On a story about the chaotic scene as a group of Republican lawmakers disrupted a closed-door impeachment hearing held by House Democrats:
• This is a perfect illustration of the need to protect witnesses in the impeachment hearings. Trump is convinced he is above all rules and unbound by any laws, and now it appears he is able to incite others to forcibly break rules on his command. Every one of these Republicans should be censured at the very least — Sheila H. • Have y’all ever heard of a grand jury having an open-door investigation before they hand down indictments? This is that process. Once they finish their investigation then it will be sent to the House for trial. Grand jury takes up to a year before indictments — David S.
• Cheap grandstanding. Precedents set during the Nixon and Clinton impeachment processes established the initial impeachment inquiry as akin to a grand jury proceeding — and they aren’t open to the public, either. That is to protect the integrity of the testimony — Donald Z.
On a story about the Bluefield, Va. Town Council tabling a proposed feral animal ordinance following a public hearing:
• They (cats) kill many rodents! Many years ago we lived at Village Green. The owner didn’t allow cats, just small dogs. Rats got under our home, in the duct work and we could hear and see them all the time. Our little poodle ran himself wild running from one vent to another. If poison were put out, then the odor of dead rats would be awful. Cats would have prevented that — Kaye W.
• No. Some areas have a policy of catching them, adopting out any suitable cats/kittens and the neutering/spaying of the remaining cats and releasing them back to the same areas they came from — Bill S.
