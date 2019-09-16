A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about members of the Mercer County Commission debating how rollover funds on Mercer County Schools excess levy should be used:
• I think the Mercer County Commission should raise their own money and stop trying to leech off the levy set aside for students and educators in Mercer County. If graduates are leaving this area to work elsewhere it’s because there’s no opportunity for well prepared grads here. That kind of economic growth should fall under the purview of the county commission, but the school system shouldn’t be held responsible for their failings — Matt McC.
• I’m so sick of hearing “grow the county.” Get your hand out of my pocket! Leave education money alone! Make do with the ample amount of taxes seized from Mercer County citizens every year — Marcus S.
• Seems the county is responsible for the problem raised. We educate and graduate our students, then they leave because there are no jobs. Why is that? Simply put the commissioners were afraid to buck the extraction industries by attracting competing manufacturing jobs — Bill S.
• How about upgrading the heating and AC system in the school? — Mary W.
• Mercer County Commission — either do your jobs, find a way to do your jobs or resign to allow someone who can in. You’re nothing short of sharks, siphoning off the only blood we have left in our county. We’ve given you enough money and everything is probably worse for it — Thomas R.
On a story about an inspection of the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield showing that conditions might be worse than originally anticipated:
• The residents need to keep the pressure on. This inspection would never have happened had they not organized and attended meetings. They need to be at the evening meeting and demand that since this bridge is in such bad shape, they build a new one. If they are asked where the money is coming from, they can ask where they got the money for Exit 1. Use some of that money to build this bridge — Bill S.
• The bridge is a vital link to the residents and for those who need to access utilities. Two of the bridges that once connected to the north side are now either closed or have been torn down. We do fund raising events for everything else, why not start a campaign to fund the bridge repairs? — Randal D.
• There has been no effort to put money into infrastructure, nationally or statewide! Everyone knows it’s good to build new things but just as important to maintain what you already have! — Freida H.
• Even if they have to build a new one then do it. Don’t see the problem. If Bluefield can waste money on a parking lot then they can fix it. Fix something that people actually use and need — Jarrod J.
On a story about the descendants of a former Mercer County Sheriff determining the fate of a Tommy Gun:
• They should have already did the federal firearm paperwork where they can keep it in the family! I would get the paperwork and let them know I am trying to keep it if I was them! — Darren M.
• If the weapon was registered during the amnesty on a form four, the family can decide. If, however, the weapon did not make the amnesty, you now have an illegal machine gun, unless the police department purchased the weapon, not the man. If the police purchased the weapon, it can not be possessed by the family — Jamie H.
On a story about the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announcing that Jeff Disibbio will be its new president and chief executive officer:
• Jeff will do a great job! — W. Larry R.
• Congratulations! The chamber has made a wonderful choice! — Suzanne L.
• Congratulations Jeff...a great choice! — Pam A.
• Congrats to you my friend, well deserved — Mark M.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about how Democrats want to turn the U.S. upside down due to climate change:
• They already did it to the state. W.Va. has a Democratic stronghold — David R.
• One of your best columns ever! — Larry T.
• The Democrats have gone completely crazy. No common sense at all. They are trying to destroy the U.S. — Nora T.
• How does someone get to write an opinion piece like this? Is the nickname necessary? Do you have to have a completely, antagonistic bias based solely on a “get off my lawn” outlook? Asking for a friend — Jeff M.
