A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the James H. Drew Carnival hoping to come back to Bluefield for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in late May:
• Let it come. We need to get out and have some fun. Sick of siting in the house looking at the walls — Jamie G.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital suspending its drive-through COVID-19 testing due to low participation numbers:
• That’s why it continues to spread, because people who have no symptoms can’t be tested! — Carolyn C.
• They are refusing to tests. Doctors wont give the orders. They just tell you to stay home and quarantine for 14 days. Not tracking contact — Dana S.
• It’s because no one is showing symptoms if they were they’d get tested — Danny K.
• Like some people are saying, they won’t test you unless you have the fever, muscle aches, difficulty breathing. How do I know? I was exposed to someone who was possibly positive and they told me for one, you have to have a doctor’s order and for two, you can’t be tested unless you have symptoms — Amanda B.
On a story about the ninth coronavirus patient being confirmed for Mercer County, and health officials stating the individual contracted the virus through travel:
• No matter where you go now if you have a cold, flu or allergies, it’s coronavirus. That’s all people have now is coronavirus, coronavirus, everything is coronavirus now. Even if a person dies of a heart attack it’s coronavirus. When will it end? — Dana B.
• Find out what establishments they have been to and suggest they shut down for one hour and have every employee dedicated to spraying and wiping things down. If every employee contributes then it would take less than an hour. You don’t have to give out any information to them about the person. This will be the only way to curb this and help get rid of it — Dave I.
On a story about three coronavirus patients in McDowell County being released from quarantine after recovering from the virus:
• Awesome — Linda E. • Another miracle from God — Dennie M.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announcing that students won’t be returning to the classroom this school year:
• Good call — Roger R. • Excellent job governor — Anna P.
• How they gonna make up for the lost instruction? — Bill C.
• I hate it for the kids but right decision was made — Jeremey F.
• Do they have to repeat this year? — Rita V.
• Yes. Right decision — John H.
On a story about two Republican lawmakers questioning whether West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice has too much power in issuing executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic that may violate citizen’s First Amendment right to assemble:
• He’s doing what a real governor is supposed to do! I’m so glad this man is our governor right now. I never liked him before this coronavirus came into play but he is sure showing some awesome leadership skills now. He is a true West Virginian for wanting to keep us safe! — Michelle S.
• And I do think he has in his own West Virginia way done a good job with this. A lot better than Trump — Frances C.
• If he doesn’t have the authority then neither does any other government officials. He has done the right thing in closing schools and businesses — Kristie D.
• He’s doing a much better job than this Virginia governor — Shelbie W.
• He is a good governor. We also got a good president — David H.
• We are in better shape than most states — Debbie B.
• I think he has done well very. Surprised — Jeremy F.
• Finally! It is several constitutionalists opinion that the government does not have the authority to close businesses— Gemma G.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.