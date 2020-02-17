School discipline at one time was swift and painful

My grandmother planted a weeping willow tree in the front yard of her home on Pigeon Creek when she was 8 years old, I think she said.
By the time I was a kid, of course, the tree was quite large. It stood close to the creek, a steady water source.
It was a beautiful tree and I suppose that tree and the memory of who planted it is the reason to this day the weeping willow is my favorite tree.
That one tree created many wonderful memories, but not all were pleasant.
Branches of the tree, as many of us know, made good switches.
Yep. Long switches that reached far.
I think every adult member of the family at one time or another broke off a branch to use as a switch for naughty children. And about every child in the family at one time or another felt the sting of the switch on bare legs.
I know I did.
As we all know, discipline at one time was swift and sure. No questions asked. No back talk. We knew we deserved it and there was no point at all in arguing. In fact, that made it worse.
And the truth is, those red stripes on the legs from the switch did not last long. They faded quickly and the incident was forgotten. No, we did not want it to happen again, but for most of us it did.
Any type of corporal punishment is questioned today, and I certainly agree it should not be at the top of the list for a form of punishment.
But kids did not have electronic devices to be deprived of as punishment, and TV watching was limited anyway because of early bedtimes.
Besides, spanking was an accepted and routine punishment, and one that generally worked, if not done in excess and, yes, that did happen on occasion.
Belts in particular were painful and left a mark that lasted for awhile. A quick hand swat across the rump was common, and got your attention.
Two types of punishment, though, were never used in my family. One was a slap in the face. Never happened and I am very glad. There is something too violent and uncaring about that, showing such disrespect.
The other was being deprived of food. No parent that I knew did that to punish because they recognized how inappropriate and cruel it is.
Spankings in school were probably a bit excessive as far as how they were delivered.
Those of us who attended school during that era remember them well, with teachers having a long wooden paddle with a handle.
Yes. Face the wall. Lean forward. Put your hands flat against the wall. Three licks were coming, as the paddle was held with both hands and moved with quite a force, the impact almost lifting the student’s feet off the floor.
They were hard licks, and they were meant to be.
I was scared of a paddling, as all kids were, and I only had one lick in the third grade. It was in Mrs. McKenzie’s class as we were waiting in line for lunch and I stepped out of line to speak to the girl in front of me.
She grabbed my arm, gave me a quick swat, not a hard one, but enough for me to be more careful in the future.
Schools did not tolerate any misbehavior. Period. We were there to learn, not disturb the class and deprive other kids of their right to learn. Not to disturb anything for that matter, even a cafeteria line.
As far as I know, corporal punishment in public schools is a thing of the past in this country. And some blame the growing discipline problems in schools on that fact, but I think it has a lot more to do with the demise of parental control over children in general.
I am not condoning bringing back paddling to schools. I don’t think that type of discipline should be under the purview of school systems.
The point is, most parents use some form of corporal punishment, even if it’s just a smack on the backside or legs to get attention. I don’t think it does any harm.
What’s most important has never changed: the love, care, concern and security all parents should routinely shower on their children.
I was fortunate enough to have all that growing up, which is why when I looked at that willow tree, I never saw switches. I always saw the beauty of the flowing blanket of branches.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
