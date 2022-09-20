The Democrats have long been supportive of illegal immigration into the United States. This is purportedly done to help those in other countries who are fleeing poverty, violence and oppression. To help that process, some cities and other communities became “sanctuary” communities
The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service describes this phenomenon: “The phrase sanctuary city is not a legal term, but one developed over time and more recently reflecting a response to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) policies and actions. In general, a sanctuary city is a community with a policy, written or unwritten, that discourages local law enforcement from reporting the immigration status of individuals unless it involves investigation of a serious crime. These sanctuary communities go beyond cities, though. One can find entire counties and states declaring sanctuary status.”
Today, more than 10 states and 180 cities have become sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.
Of course, the U.S. has an immigration system to deal with people who want to become U.S. citizens.
There is a process that focuses on admitting individuals into the country who are coming here for the right reasons, and that attempts to prevent criminals and other undesirable types from being admitted to the process of gaining U.S. citizenship.
In general, the system prefers family members of U.S. citizens or Legal Permanent Residents. Hopefuls must pass English and U.S. history and civics exams, with certain exceptions, and pay an application fee, among other requirements.
Why, then, does the country need sanctuary communities that admit anyone who is in the country, whether they are legal immigrants, or illegal aliens?
The Biden administration has all but posted signs at the southern border saying, “C’mon in! It’s wonderful here! You can check in with the Border Patrol, or not, as you choose.”
Our sanctuary cities and states, by their very definition, are ready and willing to accept and care for immigrants, legal and illegal. Among those are New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, and Alexandria, Virginia.
However, when people come in illegally, they don’t enter a sanctuary city or state, they enter Texas, Arizona, New Mexico or California. Only the latter is a sanctuary state. Most of the illegals, by far, come into Texas, which has the longest and southern-most border of the four border states.
“A new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveals that 4.9 million migrants — including 900,000-plus ‘got-aways’ who eluded apprehension from border officials — have unlawfully crossed the United States-Mexico border since President Biden entered the White House (January 2021),” as reported by Newsmax.
However, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposed to be in charge of border issues, still insists that “the border is secure.”
On September 15, internal U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents showed that roughly 8,000 encounters with illegal immigrants are taking place each day. That is the highest daily number in U.S. history. And it does not count the “got-aways” who evade Border Patrol agents.
Even the ones who report to Border Patrol are usually released into the country. And the Biden administration flew many plane-loads of illegals to places around the country in the dark of night, and released them.
After several months of being overwhelmed with thousands of illegals each day coming into his state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing them to sanctuary cities of New York and Chicago, which voluntarily became sanctuary cities, and more recently to Washington, D.C.
Given the extraordinary number of people illegally entering the border states, especially Texas, and the failure of the Biden administration to do its job to prevent this invasion, who can blame the governor for sending these illegals to the sanctuary cities that have advertised how important it is to accept them, and therefore should be prepared for them?
And when you consider that after tens of thousands of illegals cross the border each month, and only hundreds are sent to sanctuary cities, why are Mayor Eric Adams of New York and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot whining and crying their eyes out over the relatively few that have arrived in their sanctuary? Can you say “hypocrisy?”
While the raw number of illegal aliens entering the country is important, and the primary focus of many, exactly who these people are, and what they are doing is far more of a problem.
While many of these people are good people only wanting a better life, others are involved in child smuggling, sex trafficking, and drug smuggling, including the deadly influx of fentanyl that is killing Americans almost daily.
Shouldn’t those in the government who have contributed to these deaths by their malfeasance in ignoring laws and common sense be held accountable?
Last Saturday, the mothers of children and others killed by these drugs protested on the National Mall. They displayed large banners that featured the faces of nearly 3,500 people killed by fentanyl.
“Many were young, even teenagers. Some wore their high school jerseys or graduation caps,” said a story in The Washington Post.
Trying to make Democrats confront the impact of their failed, dangerous, and inhumane border policies is critical. If shipping illegals to sanctuaries causes the administration to finally do something about the illegal entry, then hurrah!
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.