Four hundred million. That is the estimated number of guns in citizens’ hands in the United States and it is slightly more than one firearm for every man, woman and child in the United States. With the potential for guns to brought into the country at a variety of locations there is no way to remove these weapons from the populace and there should not be.
The Constitution itself in the Second Amendment protects the right to keep and bear arms. In the time that language was written the country was very different and guns were a necessity for many people who were getting busy with Manifest Destiny, taming the wilderness and possibly having to be prepared for another war with the British. All that is in the history books and happened long before Columbine or Sandy Hook or Virginia Tech or Uvalde.
So what do we do in this “modern society” where a few random acts of reckless hate rob sweet young boys and girls and often their caretakers? I heard a Texas representative talk about that just yesterday and he said, among other things, the “Red House—Blue House” mentality must be set aside in order to try to deal with this issue.
“Deal with” may be the operative phrase because we cannot in our wildest dreams believe we will be able to stop every one who wants to do harm. However, we must try to slow the killers down and thwart them at every possible turn. This is especially true in our school buildings.
What we certainly need is more safety and whether one believes guns or people kill, those who are sent to office to represent our rights should at least try to help stem the flow of weapons into the wrong hands. Deciding just whose hands are wrong is never going to be a good or easy choice and we will make mistakes.
To quote another president from another generation, “We must try one way and if that does not work, we must try another. But, no matter what, we must try something.”
Like many of you, I am a gun owner and have been a hunter, too. Gun owners almost never break the law and those who do cause problems for everyone else. Society works because most people do what they are supposed to do. The ones who do not upset the apple cart. As a teacher, I can attest that most children do what they are supposed to. That five percent that disobeys, does not want to stop talking, does not care about coming in late, or not having so much as a pencil in hand can disrupt the instruction for the majority which is there to do what the program calls for.
One who was very impassioned was Chris Murphy, a Connecticut senator who recalls all too well the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary where 27 people lost their lives. Murphy implored the other senators to do something about the gun control issue. As you probably know, the House of Representatives passed at least some legislation as far back as 2019 while the Senate has done — virtually nothing.
After what we have seen in this country since 2016, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 just over a year ago, we may rightly wonder just what a great many of the officials do think once they leave the local district.
I am not a sociologist but there was much talk about the shooter in this case having been bullied. I am willing to bet that just about everyone who has ever gone to any school in this generation or the last has been “bullied” in some way or another, if only in jest. It seldom lasts and there are almost always supervisors close at hand to go to. Kids will be kids and that is not new. What is new in these times is that more and more people are going ‘way outside the lines to show frustration.
Fist fights are being replaced by gun fights or showdowns with other weapons. Something is upside down in the good old USA when a sizeable number of individuals do not care one little bit about breaking bad on their fellow citizens. Using weapons is becoming a way to do that.
When there are floods or fires or something similar, we have agencies in place to work on those problems. People come running, including from Charleston or Richmond or Washington or wherever and look over the situation, often with words of comfort. Those words are fine but it takes more than talk to repair damage.
In Texas, the governor proclaimed “our citizens need love. They need our prayers.” Yes, they do. Both of those are beneficial. The time has come when they need more. Legislators in both state and national capitals should put some words in place that will cause real, physical action to happen to help this. If it saves at least one life, it will be worth it.
Increased security with fewer entry doors, personnel placed at entrances when persons enter, a wand to screen for weapons or a metal detector door where persons enter. It will be expensive but what is a life worth? There are steps that can be taken in addition to discussion about guns.
I am not in favor of taking the shotgun or the pistol out of the gun safe and having it confiscated. That is not good. But these assault weapons? And a very weak background check on gun purchases in many states? That could be improved.
Finally, the anti-social media platform had, according to news reports, posts from the shooter about the guns, the attitude, etc., before any of the murders happened. Maybe that is where the law should start. Legal observers ought to be in place to monitor this madness and regulations specified to quickly secure such individuals.
The computer might be able to save lives in that case instead of the other way around.
Then we could keep the old .12-gauge and .38 special that we paid good money for at home in our possession where they belong.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
