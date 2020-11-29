A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On an “Ask the Sheriff’ question from the weekly column of Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt dealing with the issue of random people coming up to individuals in parking lots and asking for money:
• Not in the times we are going through. If my kids were truly hungry I would pray for God to please let someone stop and give me enough to feed them, but to do this continuously yes! I passed a man in Kentucky with a sign around 9 a.m. and I rolled my window down and told him I would be right back. I went to KFC and got him a dinner. Then I parked and watched him and he walked across the street and sit down on a bank and ate. So we never know (if) who is holding that sign is really hungry. God bless this world — Lilly M.
• If someone is in a store and the owner requires that customers wear masks and they refuse, will you department respond to the owner’s call for help? — Bill S.
• I thought this was called panhandling — Diana Q.
• The sheriff gave a really good answer. Kudos — Steve M.
On a story about COVID-19 number still rising in southern West Virginia:
• Mercer County Health Department Board of Directors is reacting to our COVID-19 threat like a flock of ostriches — they have their heads in the sand. And, sorry to say, our County Commissioners are acting in the same way! — Bill S.
On a story about a Monroe County woman finally getting running water after 48 years of waiting:
• 2020 West Virginia — it is time to ensure everyone has the proper infrastructure for healthy living — Melissa H.
• There are still loving and caring people in the world — Duane S.
• Unbelievable — Mary A.
• So happy for her — Tammy M.
• Amazing story and bless those that helped always — Amber M.
• I can remember those days. Hard to believe that there are some still having to live like that. Glad she got hot water and bathroom in her home. Too bad someone doesn’t fix her heating problem too — Shirley M.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice saying that additional COVID-19 restrictions may be necessary if virus cases continue to surge in the Mountain State:
• This is just his way of abdicating responsibility. If he kicks the issue back to the counties, then Justice believes he can’t be blamed for his own lack of leadership — Melissa G.
• Who is going to enforce them? Wearing mask, social distancing, etc., but if local law, health departments, etc. won’t enforce them they just don’t work. Also, playing sports is not good! — Bill S.
• Wearing a mask is no longer political so now is the time for the Trumpies to forget their hero and wear the damn mask — Joseph H.
On a story about Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran announcing that Emily Miller, the former prosecuting attorney of McDowell County, has been hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Mercer County:
• Congratulations Emily — Elaine F.
• Congratulations — Tammy R.
• God Bless her to let God lead guide and direct her new journey. Mercer County needs honesty in that courthouse and no bias Judges. Hopefully they will replace the judges, too — Lilly M.
• No plea deals for child/sex abusers. Let the people decide their fate — Bill S.
• Congrats — Kathy S.
• Congrats — Ben J.
On a story about Democrat Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, reiterating his desire to serve as Joe Biden’s Labor secretary, along with Democrat Elizabeth Warren also seeking a cabinet post:
• Wait a minute, didn’t Biden assure us that he opposed the policies promoted by those two? Didn’t he tell us that’s why he won the party nomination? — Bill C.
• A labor secretary that is for workers; what a novel thought! We haven’t had one for four years! — Bonita G.
On a story about the Holiday of Lights continuing at Lotito Park in Bluefield despite the ongoing pandemic:
• Every article you write now about some kind of event has the words “despite the pandemic.” I mean do you have to tie everything in to COVID. People get tired of hearing about it ... — Danny M.
• There is nothing normal about what we are going through. It is frustrating, but people simply aren’t listening and now isn’t the time to bury our heads in the sand — Jeff M.
• I agree 100 percent — Jim V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.