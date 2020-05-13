Running low on hand sanitizer as conspiracy theories heat up

I’m starting to get worried. I’m down to one bottle of hand sanitizer.
In a normal year, a single bottle of hand sanitizer would last for two or three months. But these aren’t normal times, are they?
We wash our hands, a lot, nowadays. But when we are not at home, hand sanitizer is the next best option in the absence of running water and soap.
The problem is that hand sanitizer is hard, make that almost impossible, to find at the moment.
I haven’t been able to find any. Have you?
Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, I bought two bottles of hand sanitizer to keep in the vehicle — just in case. After all, the virus was running wild in China at the time. However, there was no indication at that point that it would end up along American shores. But it did. I guess international travel was to blame.
How else could the virus have ended up in America? Of course, the same question could be asked about those so-called “Murder Hornets.” How exactly did they end up in America? Certainly they didn’t fly all the way here from Japan? Good question, but I digress.
I guess if I was a little smarter, I would have bought a few more bottles of hand sanitizer back when it was still widely available. The same goes for face masks. I was lucky to find a box at a local dollar store before the virus started raging in America. In hindsight, I should have bought two boxes. But I didn’t.
Once again, I didn’t really think the virus would end up here in the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. But it did.
Or did it? Some of the comments I’ve been reading on the newspaper’s Facebook page in recent days have taken the concept of a conspiracy theory to a whole new level. Apparently some folks out there think the virus isn’t even real. But how could that be possible?
Sure I agree, some of the states are revising their numbers. They are labeling some older cases where the cause of death was not immediately known as COVID-19 instead. And that is causing the total number of deaths recorded in the United States to go up. So yes, I’m a little suspicious about the numbers we are getting from some of these governors as well.
But to say that the virus isn’t real, and that no one has actually died from it, is a complete fallacy.
Think about this for a moment. The virus is everywhere. It has marched around the globe in record time. Millions across the planet have been infected by it. And the death toll is alarmingly high in other countries as well. It’s not one big giant world-wide conspiracy. OK. That’s just a bizarre argument to make.
That’s one of the things I don’t like about social media. You just can’t believe everything you read on these online gossip forums.
Folks will just post or say anything with no actual facts, back checking or proof.
That’s the difference between a gossip Facebook page, and an actual news media site.
We do fact check what we report. We also seek out reliable sources. We strive to present both sides of an opinion. And we won’t throw a wild conspiracy theory out there without thoroughly vetting its origins and source.
Can we believe everything that certain governors are telling us? Probably not. But once again, depending upon your individual political leaning, you are probably more inclined to believe one governor over another.
However, if your governor tells you that you aren’t allowed to buy seeds to plant a garden, can’t purchase a lawnmower at Walmart and threatens to put you in jail if you don’t follow social distancing rules, well then that is certainly going way too far. No argument there. Even more troubling are those governors who are releasing hardened criminals — in some cases convicted murderers — from prison under the guise of the coronavirus pandemic. That defies basic common sense.
We should all be reasonable during these uncertain times. But remember the virus is real. Acting like the pandemic didn’t actually happen does no one any good.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
