A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the cigarette tax increasing in Virginia:
• I don’t smoke, but it’s better they smoke than do drugs. I think it calms their nerves. With all that’s going on now leave them alone. You politicians can’t get enough to throw away and line your pockets. People are being taxed to death — Dena M.
• Get ready for more taxes, not just cigarettes taxes. Democrats love to spend taxpayer money — Roseanna H.
• On one hand we have people addicted to opioids who suffer from substance abuse disorder and every attempt must be made to help them. On the other hand we have people who are addicted to nicotine which is also deadly. Are they not also victims of substance abuse disorder? Why is one group to be pitied and the other used for tax revenue? — Bill C.
• I say this as a former smoker: Quit. Just summon up your strength and quit. Do whatever it takes. Breathing is fun. Massively underrated — Ace B.
• I’ll buy mine in West Virginia, and they can lose money from a lot from this side. They just need money for all the stuff that is all to hell in Virginia. Facts — Brian H.
On an editorial about why it is important for area residents to take the pandemic seriously, and to practice social distancing, in light of surging virus numbers in Mercer County:
• Yes, we need to pull together and help stop the spread. Mercer is getting more and more cases. People need to be more careful to keep it contained and not spread it more. Social distancing, masks when going out and don’t congregate in crowds. Stay safe! — Sandy S.
• How many have died in Mercer County? Zero, be happy and move on! — Larry T.
• Wear a mask and wash yours hands! — Mike D.
• Time to move on and get back to normal — Trevor C.
• Hold up! I want the facts on the spread of COVID-19 from Myrtle Beach to Mercer County, W.Va. Show me the cold hard, black and white sheet of numbers and areas in which the public has been and brought back the virus. I want the facts with a link ... — Jessica O.
On multiple stories about new coronavirus cases being reported in Mercer County, some of which were attributed to community transmission of the virus:
• Just shaking my head. I am going to take all the precautions I can not to get sick no matter what the disease is. Not to just seems crazy to me — Mary F.
• Want our health department to list cases by zip codes. We have the right to know which areas have COVID-19 cases. So easy to do this, unless they want to not disclose locations for some reason? — Bill S.
• [People] are actively and willfully ignorant then. It’s so well established. And for even the majority who survive it, many have organ damage and some lose sense of smell or taste — Kathryn D.
• My mother is in assisted living in Mercer County. A health care worker there tested positive! We must follow CDC guidelines until they have effective treatments or a vaccine. I’d hate to get COVID-19 if the ER is overcrowded and when there’s a shortage of ventilators in some places. “Herd immunity” is fine, but it may be too late for some people — Galen M.
• How many of these are you going to back up on and say they’re not contagious? — Steve R.
• It was not over to start with so now you will see the full force that everyone thought was exempt from them! No one following the regulations. You will or you will stay in it — Lilly M.
• Not only Myrtle Beach, Dollywood and Walmart. Bars open so did video lottery. People just can’t wait to get together to drink and party and gamble their money away. SMH — Marsha H.
• I think they need to shut down the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Too many hanging out at stores ... — Christine F.
On a story about Democrats wanting the statue and name of John Wayne taken off a California airport:
• If the Democrats succeed with this then in fairness they will need to remove the name of their own Robert C. Byrd from hundreds of locations in West Virginia. That seems fair and reasonable to me — Stan W.
• So....when does the Democratic Party plan to change it’s name because of its racist history? — Bill C.
• The Duke? Really. I don’t care for statues either, but what they got against the Duke? — Charles N.
• I’m not a racist, but this just keeps getting more pettier. Just saying. — Donna O.
