Remembering Northfork: Championships brought pride to all of southern W.Va.

The sounds appeared to roar from every corner of the civic center — screams of encouragement, cries of support, cheers of success. Hands were clapping. Feet stomping. Pom pons shaking wildly.
It was a wild, exuberant and wonderful moment. And as a child sitting in the stands at the 1978 state basketball playoffs, I knew I was witnessing history in the making.
Our family had made the trek to Charleston for the Single A championship game, which pitted Mercer County’s Montcalm against Harts, a small town in Logan County.
It had been some time since anyone could recall Montcalm playing in the state championship and we, like everyone else in the small community, wanted to support our Generals in their bid for the title.
But prior to the start of Montcalm’s game, another great southern West Virginia team took the court for a title match. It was the Northfork Blue Demons squaring off against Mount Hope for their fourth consecutive state championship.
Amid the chaotic atmosphere in the stands, Mom patiently tried to explain the significance of the game. She didn’t have to.
I was old enough to know Northfork was a local school, and to hear the stories of their annual state title wins. Although we were located in different counties we were still “neighbors,” so to speak.
And on that night, it was southern West Virginia against the world.
•••
In the nearly three decades since that incredible day in 1978, change has swept across southern West Virginia and, particularly, in the coalfields of McDowell County.
It’s not easy to pinpoint a day or event which turned the tide of good jobs and family cheer into economic struggles, but the hard times came as sure as stars in the sky on a clear and cloudless October night.
Coal miners lost their livelihood, and other jobs soon followed.
Too many men and women were forced to make a heart-wrenching decision: stay in the place they love, or move to a new location where jobs were available to support their families.
The challenges came swiftly for the people that stayed. Not only were there fewer economic opportunities, but the exodus from the region left other voids as well.
In 1985, the powerhouse that was Northfork High School shut its doors. It was an ominous sign of the era that foreshadowed the difficult days still ahead.
Even those of us who were mere “neighbors” could not believe Northfork was closing. The school was an icon, a giant, a legend in southern West Virginia and across the nation.
Was nothing sacred?
Sadly, statistics run on cold hard facts and not emotion. Closing the school was a numbers game, and this time they weren’t in the Blue Demons’ favor.
•••
Many thought times couldn’t get much tougher in southern West Virginia.
They did.
Throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, people still struggled. And, in 2001, the McDowell County School System was taken out of local control and placed in the hands of the state.
It was a volatile time. Whether for or against the action, people had strong feelings on the subject — and they voiced them.
Battle lines were drawn, and here at the Daily Telegraph we fielded countless calls from parents, students, teachers and members of the community who were angry or concerned.
Although it was a tumultuous event, emotions ultimately cooled. And soon the headlines began to change.
In a report leading to the state takeover of the system, McDowell County schools had been called “filthy and deplorable.”
But, just years later, students were attending classes in newer facilities, with many more educational and technological opportunities.
Grant money also poured into the county for health, education and other purposes. Student excellence became the norm, and economic and infrastructure growth paralleled the success in the school system.
In 2013, the county regained control of its schools.
The system has continued to show progress in the years since, and more exciting developments — including the Renaissance Village — are on the horizon.
•••
In 1978 in Charleston, one could almost taste the palatable sweetness of state championship flavor as the final quarter ticked by.
The game was close, as all good ones are, but Northfork prevailed, beating Mount Hope 59 to 55.
Montcalm wasn’t quite so fortunate. We lost to Harts, 87 to 73, but were still proud to be runners-up to the state champions.
In the years to come, I kept track of the Blue Demon’s winning streak. Eight in a row from ‘74 to ‘81, one prior to the streak in ‘71, and one after in 1984, for a grand total of 10.
Mom and I always talked about the Northfork Blue Demons each time we drove through McDowell on our way to visit relatives in Logan County (yes, near that title-taking town of Harts). We would brag about the school’s incredible record, and reminisce about the action-packed game we watched. Ultimately, we decided Northfork’s win dulled the ache of our own loss just a bit.
It’s important to remember these glory days — ones that belong to Northfork, to Montcalm and all the other schools in southern West Virginia, large and small.
But as we hold tight to the heritage of our past, we must stay true on the path to our future.
Northfork’s national title streak is a legacy we will all hold dear. But on the horizon there are new records to be won, new titles conquered.
Whether on the basketball court or in the classroom, it is inevitable that history will again be made in the schools of southern West Virginia.
And I hope I’m around to watch it one more time.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
