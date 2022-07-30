A selection of comments last week from our Facebook page:
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., indecision on supporting a proposed same-sex marriage bill:
• Undecided? Marriage is between a man and a woman. God’s Holy Word states the qualifications for marriage — Carolyn T.
• Maybe, just maybe, Congress should be spending their time trying to straighten out the shipwreck of an economy we are experiencing? — Bill C.
On a story about more mine reclamation projects being funded in Virginia:
• The coal companies should pay 100 percent of all reclaiming cost — Billy S.
• Where is that money now? I’ll tell you. Congress has spent it on their pet programs, not for reclamation as it was intended — Loretta M.
On a story about law-enforcement officials conducting active shooter exercises at a Bluefield, Va. school:
• It is a sad commentary that schools need to be prepared for an active-shooter situation — Bonita G.
• I am so glad they are training for this. I have read the article and it sounds like the first officer on the scene is one of the bravest souls around — AJ H.
• This is a great thing. Unfortunately the world we live in presents situations we don’t like, but if we make sure everyone involved is prepared we can act accordingly if these things happen. Thanks for bringing area law enforcement, first responders and local hospitals together — Shelly V.
On a story about Mercer County Schools offering virtual learning again this school year:
• Kids the last few years have not learned much of nothing staying at home! So glad mine wants to go to school and interact with others and get a decent education — James M.
• This is a national trend being highly supported by the party in power in conjunction with the teacher’s unions — Claire L.
• Let’s face it. Mercer County doesn’t have enough teachers to start this school year out. They are not alone. Not enough bus drivers either — Connie S.
• I missed the part where they said it was mandatory. LOL. Stop complaining about it and don’t use it. Want your kids to go to school then do so — Andre R.
• Why are people so mad about what others choose to do with their children — Ariel E.
On a story about Gov. Justice adding the abortion law issue to a special legislative session:
• Cuts off a lot of debate this way — Bill S.
• Abortion should be someone’s personal and private health business, not your church’s — Richard H.
On a story about the West Virginia State Fair adding metal detectors this year:
• They have no problem collecting the fee for concealed carry then do everything they can do to stop you. If you have the permit it should be allowed — Sandra McC.
• This will not hurt anyone. Unlike what a mass murderer could do in a crowd — Sue L.
• Sad to see the W.Va. Fair going more liberal. I have no problems staying away from the fair. In fact, this makes the decision that much easier — Matt B.
• They just made the state fair a target rich environment. This target and his family won’t be there — Michael M.
On a story about voters facing four constitutional issues on the ballot come November:
• If the state doesn’t fund the counties for the money they will lose. They will have to close every courthouse in the state. There won’t be any funds to run the offices — Kat L.
• The plan to replace county funds should be in place now, so voters can inform themselves as to what is in it, and how it affects them in the future, if they vote for this amendment — Jeff B.
On a story about Brenda Lambert’s family remaining focused on finding her after 30 years missing:
• Praying that they find answers for the families — Mary B.
• Prayers for answers and closure to this horrible nightmare — Chrystal G.
• This breaks my heart. With the advancement of forensic science. I can’t understand how any missing person could go unsolved — Delma H.
