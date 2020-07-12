A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On stories related to the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the region:
• It’s still too soon to know how this will shake out, but so far we are a lot better than the original predictions of “Act Covid Now,” which said our hospitals would be overwhelmed by mid-April — Jonathan R.
• Unfortunately, this was to be expected. If people keep acting like it doesn’t exist we can expect much worse and how is Princeton going to handle all of Mercer County if this gets out of hand which it’s about to — Jamie L.
• Why are we not told what town or towns these cases are in? — Anna B.
• Go back to going out only when necessary. Work, doctors, meds and food. Shut West Virginia down again and I guarantee people will make better choices when it opens back up — Julia H.
• ... Our county health department and the state DHHR have been holding back information about COVID hospitalizations and deaths in Mercer County? This is extremely upsetting. This news has caused me to no longer trust the Mercer County Health Department or the official statistics from the state DHHR. My distrust is different from the dismissive lack of trust by those who have constantly stated that they don’t believe the virus is very dangerous or that the numbers are inflated ... — Annette B.
• Now is the time for all of you in Mercer County to listen up and be smart. The cases will multiply every week and before you know it you’ll have hundreds or thousands — Brandon D.
On a story about masks now being required in indoor spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice:
• Good. It’s the only way to get this under control and have a chance to reopen in reality, not this destructive fantasy that’s been happening — Margaret E.
• Masks do make breathing harder and make us hotter expelling hot steamy air into them, some masks are easier to breath through than others. Try something different. There seems to be lots of different ones available. Try drug stores — Bernie B.
• All of us that doesn’t want to spread this or give to family members, etc., will comply. Then there are the other ones — Gracylyn K.
• I understand why but it’s hard to wear them when you work eight hours a day or more, don’t think its healthy either to breath your own air. I have had dry nose and mouth, and makes me so exhausted! Almost makes me sick at the end of the day — Linda S.
• Curious to see how exactly that will be policed. I wear mine every day but still if you mandate something it has to be policed or you’re just blowing air — Ed M.
• And how long will this last? What’s the magical number to not require masks to be worn? Where will this end? If numbers go down to almost no new cases then can we not wear masks or will everyone be bitching because it’s not zero! You people know this virus didn’t just start in January/February right? I’m curious as to the magical number for not having to wear masks? — Martha A.
On a story about President Trump threatening to cut federal aid for schools if they don’t reopen this fall:
• Same death as the flu. Open! This is ridiculous! — Lisa G.
• Schools need to reopen, there’s a lot of children who can’t access through the internet and some have parents who just do not have the knowledge to teach. Maybe open the small schools that were recently closed to help with class size — Bonnie H.
• So a school-aged kid has a better chance of being hit by lightning than dying from COVID. Let’s make it where Americans aren’t allowed out in the rain while we are at it — Steve H.
• What funding? Our teachers buy most of the supplies they need out of pocket. You can’t threaten to cut something that’s not there to begin — Marishka B.
• Well — we currently have over 5,000 cases and hospitals at capacity in our county — so, I would not send my children back to school under these conditions! — Freida H.
• Kids need an education. The death rates are very low. Children have developing immune systems that should not be compromised by sheltering them and masking them from every virus that comes down the pike. This virus has a 98.8 percent recovery rate — Ruth G.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.