On stories about the latest coronavirus cases in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia:
• We need to shut down the state. It was too early to shut down when we did and definitely too early to reopen. This is still the first wave! Be smart people. You may be asymptomatic but you can spread it to someone who may die from it. Stay home! — Sara P.
• The crybabies don’t want to wear a mask but they are going to really bawl their eyes out when they have to wear a ventilator — Joe H.
• They need to close trails and parks to out-of-state people — Traci E.
• How is it that Jimmy Johnson from NASCAR gets tested on Thursday, July 2, has COVID-19 on July 3 and on July 7 and 8 he doesn’t have it? Could it be that the testing is flawed or that we are being lied to about how bad this is? — Alan S.
On a story about a County Commission meeting to discuss the county’s fireworks ordinance:
• Fireworks continue to be a nuisance, yesterday, Saturday, July 11th, someone near our neighbor discharged fireworks for over an hour. Not just firecrackers but large explosive rockets. Very annoying and frightening to our neighborhood pets. One suggestion, all fireworks vendors should be required to give everyone who purchases fireworks a written copy of the ordinance — Michael K.
• First of all, police officials are not going to enforce this ordinance. Secondly, is complete lunacy to allow them during this long time frame — June 24 through July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. — Tim S.
• This is America. My freedom doesn’t stop at your ordinance. I don’t like to hear them either but people have a right to set them off. If you don’t like it move to a place with a home owners association — Joseph V.
On a story about Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt resigning from the local Democrat committee and announcing he is now a Republican:
• So glad he is taking a stand for what is right. Thank you so much for all you do in keeping our county safe — Benita C.
• All police force and first responders should follow in his footsteps. It was the Democrats that defunded police and put their lives in jeopardy — Joyce T.
• I’d vote for him no matter the party affiliations — Debbie R.
On an opinion column asking why can’t we all just wear a mask and quit arguing about it:
• I’m not sure the medical personnel really knows as much about this as they are saying. So because of that I will wear a mask in public places for my benefit — Shirley M.
• I’m healthy and I won’t be wearing a mask. I will keep my distance and be safe, but won’t be wearing a mask — Mark M.
• No we can’t all wear a mask. Some of us aren’t puppets — Jay S.
• When next they tell you that it is mandatory to take the vaccine, what will be your reply? — Allen A.
• If your masks protect you then whats it matter if I’m not wearing? Pure stupidity from these mask warriors — Rodney M.
• If you say you ‘can’t breathe’ with a mask... wait till you’re on a ventilator — Karen C.
• They got you where they want you when they get that chip. It is just the mark of the beast. The Lord is coming soon and God’s people are not going through what they have in store for the lost — Linda B.
On a story about Walmart requiring masks in all their stores:
• If my 4 four year old can wear a mask and not complain so can all of you — Adrienne S.
• Whether you believe in it or not, please don’t come in there and be rude and disrespectful to employees. Especially the ones at the door. Also, it’s already been mandated by the state of Virginia and West Virginia so you should be already wearing one in stores — Marsha B.
•I feel for the employees. They have it bad enough being treated bad by the public — Alise B.
•Guess I’ll be doing my shopping elsewhere then. I refuse to pay $11 plus for a 3 pack of masks. I also refuse to put myself in an uncomfortable situation due to previous trauma because other people are a bunch of scared ... sheep — Brittany M.
