There is outrage on social media. And I am happy to see it.
Once again, we had a report of a horrific child sexual assault case.
And readers are angry, and incensed, and livid — at us.
They are disheartened, and dismayed — and disgusted. How dare we post details of child sexual abuse?
There are hundreds of disparaging messages, most directed at this newspaper.
I can take it. But I do ask that every person who posted and shared read this column.
Here’s your primer on years of history of child sexual abuse in Mercer County.
•••
Since I’ve never seen a mass gathering of hundreds in a local courtroom, I assume that most who posted about this story have never attended a child abuse hearing or trial in Mercer County.
I don’t blame you. They are disturbing on the most horrific of levels.
I have walked out of hearings feeling physically ill from testimony.
It is unimaginable and incomprehensible the abuse that children are suffering.
I ask you, readers, if you know the distinction between first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault. What about the second- and third-degrees offenses?
Do you know what these charges actually mean?
I hope you don’t, because I do know. And it’s tragic.
•••
I left a happy world of Lifestyles reporting to come back to the news side of the building some years ago. Among the first cases we were reporting on were child abuse and child sexual abuse.
Not once in my younger days did I ever have aspirations of becoming an experienced journalist in this field.
But it happened.
It occurred because I got to know investigators, law enforcement officers, child advocates, family members of victims and attorneys for the children.
I learned what was happening, and what was not being reported.
•••
A random phone call became a pivotal turning point. A local cop asked if I was aware that a convicted rapist was free. It was his case, and he had just seen the molester at a local store.
I remembered the case, and asked how it was possible. His victim was a child who had tried to hide under her bed. The offender had pulled her out and violently assaulted her.
During this time I was receiving numerous calls from law enforcement officers across the county who were upset with plea deals being given.
I then researched every individual listed on the state sexual offender registry for Mercer County.
It was eye opening.
Think these guys deserve death or, at least, life imprisonment?
So do I. But, truth be told, our society is lucky if they serve more than a few years in prison.
•••
My question now, who is getting your vote for prosecuting attorney? State senate? House of Delegates?
This is not a random query. Do you know how they stand on plea deals? Are they advocating for stronger penalties for child abuse offenders? Have you researched their records?
This information is available in past pages of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Have you read those stories to get an accurate picture of child sexual abuse in Mercer County?
Perhaps more importantly, have you hugged a sobbing mother whose child was a victim of a pedophile? Have you handed her tissues to wipe her tears? Have you told her story because she wanted others to be aware of the monsters among us?
We are in no way insensitive to victims. We have embraced them, and done our best to make sure their offenders are brought to justice.
•••
So why publish details of child sexual abuse cases? Some readers believe no information on these crimes should be reported. And it’s a nice thought.
Bad guys cuffed, hauled away and locked away forever. No uncomfortable words on a page that spotlights evil residing in our own communities.
But here’s the thing. When cases go through the system without public scrutiny the bad guy can get a slap on the wrist and walk within a mere few years.
Is that a better option?
•••
The recent uproar reminds me of one of my stories from a few years back. The court documents were so upsetting I had to stop reading midway through and walk outside for fresh air.
The criminal complaint was two pages — typed and single spaced.
The details in my story included abbreviated information from no more than two paragraphs of the entire document.
It was that bad.
The rest of the information was too graphic and too horrific to be included. But the next day I was blasted by some for a story containing too many details.
In reality, the article contained only a smidgen of information on what the child endured.
Think about that for a moment.
What did you not read?
•••
There is a gray area between what should be put out in a story and what should not.
Some say wait for trial testimony, and that’s a viable option — if there is indeed a trial and not a quiet plea deal in which the perpetrator gets a proverbial slap on the wrist.
I wish public scrutiny was not needed on these cases, but history tells me differently.
We may not always get it right, but our goal lies in making sure guilty offenders face full justice.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
