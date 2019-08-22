Quality health care a priority for those who sacrificed for their country

In the past, I’ve written about my strong appreciation and respect for both active duty and veteran military personnel. I’ve admired veterans my entire life, and any chance I get to show them this appreciation I jump at.
I recently had the opportunity to interview someone whom I consider a friend, Fox News contributor Staff Sgt. Retired Johnny Joey Jones. Along with providing commentary on the military arena of the world, Jones is also a combat veteran.
While deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2010, Jones was injured. This resulted in the loss of his legs as well as a fellow Marine, according to Jones. Despite this, Jones has overcome his obstacles and seeks to aid his country and his fellow veterans.
Of his time in the Marine Corps, Jones said, “I loved every minute of it. I enjoyed every day. I had one bad day and that was the day that I got injured and it was bad because I lost a marine.”
Regarding changes that have been made to the Marine Corps, Jones said that the belief that the Corps has vastly changed is a “common misconception.” According to Jones, the Corps is and always will be the same Marine Corps.
“We would always say, ‘Oh that’s old Corps,’ every generation thinks they had it harder or they had it tougher. The difference is in females serving and homosexuals serving,” Jones said.
Of the obstacles Marines face today versus the past, he said, “There’s the same amount of challenges.” According to Jones, these obstacles include the necessity of staying physically fit and focusing on the “challenges at hand.”
The topic of veteran health care has been a hot button topic for some time. With the discussion of the Veterans Affairs, or the VA, the general populous has varying opinions on veteran’s care.
As a veteran that not only uses the VA for care, Jones also served on a VA committee in the past. With this passion for veterans and their overall care, the VA is something that Jones feels can go through some changes.
“About every 10 years you’ll get a big bill that will say, ‘Let’s retrain the VA,’ “ Jones said, “They’re just putting more work on the VA.”
With physical and mental care being basic necessities that veterans, of all people, deserve, changes to the VA must be made. Not only so all veterans have the care they need, but so the care they receive is quality care.
“I saw my VA doctor for 18 months before he looked up from his computer and looked at me so he could recognize my face,” Jones said, “That’s the difference with the VA and private doctors.” Jones recounted that his experience with his private doctor included the health care provider knowing he and his family by names, and asking in-depth questions about his physical status.
As for a remedy to the issues, the solution isn’t a quick fix. According to Jones, a total rebooting of the system is a possibility. With this being a grand undertaking, the effort and time it would take is something I’m not sure that the government would be interested in or fund.
“The bureaucracy that we call the swamp, or the government inflation, that’s the problem with the VA. There are too many people with decision making power,” Jones said.
Since March 15, 1989, the VA has been part of the executive department, according to the VA website. Prior to the VA being an executive involvement, the organization performed actions such as providing disabled Revolutionary War veterans with pensions.
With an average of 22 veterans committing suicide each day, I believe that the political issues of the VA need to be pushed out of the way. It’s time politicians put aside themselves and instead worked for the betterment of veterans. How many veteran lives could be saved with the opportunity of accessible health care?
The treatment that veterans are receiving in areas such as the VA is absolutely sickening to me. These men and women have sacrificed precious time and their lives to secure your freedom. The same freedom that you are using to disrespect our nation’s veterans.
It’s time that our veterans were given the basic necessary care, and more, that they so rightly deserve.
To show the pure sacrificial and brave thought process that these men and women have, when asked why someone should enlist into the military, Jones’ answer exemplified this.
“If you’re going to join today, join for what you can do for your country. If you’re looking to enlist, don’t do it because it’ll pay for your college,” Jones said, “A large part of the military recruitment is what the military will do for you and what they will do for people out of the service. I think that’s setting people up for failure.”
To veterans like Jones and those actively serving we are forever indebted for their sacrifices. I will also respect our nation’s veterans and my hat is off to you.
