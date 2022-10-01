A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Russian President Putin mobilizing as many as 300,000 reservists, telling the west he isn’t bluffing on nukes:
• Reservists? He didn’t have enough people from the beginning — Karen C.
• Russians will remove him — Bill S.
• Lotsa cannon fodder — Dave H.
On a story about a federal judge striking down President Biden’s Head Start vaccine mandate:
• Keeping COVID alive — Bill S.
• Don’t put that crap in your child. Lots of unexplained deaths happening now from it — Lisa D.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., opposing a new plan by credit card companies to track firearm sales:
• Just pay cash. Makes it harder to trace — Chuck W.
• The Democrats want the credit card companies to start a registry of firearm and ammunition purchases to hand over to the government to track the consumer without a legislative process to make that happen. — Jeff B.
• Good. Best thing they could do. Why is it a problem? Everyone knows most households have a firearm already — Karen C.
• Nothing is sold in any business without a receipt. There’s always a log. What a law abiding citizen purchases they keep receipts for. I very much dislike that some group or organization is trying to manipulate fear from something even a child can understand — Valerie M.
On a story about the old Walmart building in McDowell County still sitting empty:
• Need Amazon to come in! The railway is right behind it — Charie L.
• The population is dropping every year. No money to be made. — David J.
• McDowell County keeps blocking any attempt to put a business back in there because the county wants it for themselves — Jason C.
On a column by Editor Samantha Perry about how “darlin” is not a correct way to address someone in a professional communication:
• Ms. Perry is absolutely correct that using a term of endearment in a professional communication is inappropriate and offensive, no matter where a person is from — Annette B.
On a story about equipment arriving at the Coalfields Expressway construction site in McDowell County:
• Could have been completed years ago if the hard working people’s tax dollars were kept in America — Dena M.
• Keep up the good work Jim Justice! — Franklin H.
• Good work destroying our land, mountains and streams! — Rodney M.
On a story about a lawsuit being filed over conditions at the Southern Regional Jail:
• There are people in jail who did nothing wrong. Shouldn’t be treated inhumane — Carol W.
• I mean it is jail. Make it too comfortable they will not stop doing what got them there in the first place — Misty C.
• The main point in this is they [are] human and nobody should have to go through this — Zach S.
On a story about a group in heavily Democratic California suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan:
• Good. Why should taxpayers have to pay for someone else’s debt — Melissa McG.
• Libertarians would try to prevent the government from helping people. It’s sort of their MO — Matt McC.
• This is the most blatant abuse of taxpayer dollars I have seen in my lifetime. What is more disgusting is the support for this travesty — Bill C.
• Biden’s bid to buy votes, plain and simple! — Kay R.
On a story about President Joe Biden telling the oil industry not to raise prices due to Hurricane Ian:
• I don’t know why they wouldn’t. They’ve been gouging for almost two years now — Jamie L.
• LOL. How about charge your electric vehicles with no power? Wake up America! — Beverly F.
• He and the green energy crowd want fuel prices high except when there is an election coming up that might impact their power grab — Dave B.
• Prices will go back up after the elections are over with — Eric U.
