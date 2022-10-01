A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:

On a story about Russian President Putin mobilizing as many as 300,000 reservists, telling the west he isn’t bluffing on nukes:

• Reservists? He didn’t have enough people from the beginning — Karen C.

• Russians will remove him — Bill S.

• Lotsa cannon fodder — Dave H.

On a story about a federal judge striking down President Biden’s Head Start vaccine mandate:

• Keeping COVID alive — Bill S.

• Don’t put that crap in your child. Lots of unexplained deaths happening now from it — Lisa D.

On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., opposing a new plan by credit card companies to track firearm sales:

• Just pay cash. Makes it harder to trace — Chuck W.

• The Democrats want the credit card companies to start a registry of firearm and ammunition purchases to hand over to the government to track the consumer without a legislative process to make that happen. — Jeff B.

• Good. Best thing they could do. Why is it a problem? Everyone knows most households have a firearm already — Karen C.

• Nothing is sold in any business without a receipt. There’s always a log. What a law abiding citizen purchases they keep receipts for. I very much dislike that some group or organization is trying to manipulate fear from something even a child can understand — Valerie M.

On a story about the old Walmart building in McDowell County still sitting empty:

• Need Amazon to come in! The railway is right behind it — Charie L.

• The population is dropping every year. No money to be made. — David J.

• McDowell County keeps blocking any attempt to put a business back in there because the county wants it for themselves — Jason C.

On a column by Editor Samantha Perry about how “darlin” is not a correct way to address someone in a professional communication:

• Ms. Perry is absolutely correct that using a term of endearment in a professional communication is inappropriate and offensive, no matter where a person is from — Annette B.

On a story about equipment arriving at the Coalfields Expressway construction site in McDowell County:

• Could have been completed years ago if the hard working people’s tax dollars were kept in America — Dena M.

• Keep up the good work Jim Justice! — Franklin H.

• Good work destroying our land, mountains and streams! — Rodney M.

On a story about a lawsuit being filed over conditions at the Southern Regional Jail:

• There are people in jail who did nothing wrong. Shouldn’t be treated inhumane — Carol W.

• I mean it is jail. Make it too comfortable they will not stop doing what got them there in the first place — Misty C.

• The main point in this is they [are] human and nobody should have to go through this — Zach S.

On a story about a group in heavily Democratic California suing to block President Joe Biden’s student loan debt cancellation plan:

• Good. Why should taxpayers have to pay for someone else’s debt — Melissa McG.

• Libertarians would try to prevent the government from helping people. It’s sort of their MO — Matt McC.

• This is the most blatant abuse of taxpayer dollars I have seen in my lifetime. What is more disgusting is the support for this travesty — Bill C.

• Biden’s bid to buy votes, plain and simple! — Kay R.

On a story about President Joe Biden telling the oil industry not to raise prices due to Hurricane Ian:

• I don’t know why they wouldn’t. They’ve been gouging for almost two years now — Jamie L.

• LOL. How about charge your electric vehicles with no power? Wake up America! — Beverly F.

• He and the green energy crowd want fuel prices high except when there is an election coming up that might impact their power grab — Dave B.

• Prices will go back up after the elections are over with — Eric U.

