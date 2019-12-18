Prolonged power outages are still common here in the mountains

It never fails. This always happens to me when I stock up on groceries.
A few weeks ago, I got a little carried away while grocery shopping. Due to the time change, where it is now dark every evening at 5:30 p.m., I thought it might be a good idea to have a little bit of extra food in the refrigerator. It is (almost) winter, after all.
So I stocked up on food, most of it being frozen items that required placement in the freezer. I also had a couple of those pre-made salads that were placed in the regular refrigerator. Just about everything else had to go in the freezer.
I spent a bit more money than I normally would prefer to do on this particular day. But, as I stated earlier, I was just trying to get a jump start on the whole dark and cold in the early evening thing. It’s always a good idea to be prepared. Right?
Well, not exactly. At least not here in the mountains.
•••
Once I fall asleep at night, I normally — at least on a good night — enjoy a sound sleep. Sometimes I don’t wake up again until my alarm clock goes off in the morning.
Well, not on this particular night. I woke up around 2 a.m. in the morning, and realized something was wrong. It was cold in the house. In fact, it was much colder than it should have been.
I immediately glanced at my alarm clock to see what time it was. But the alarm clock wasn’t working. And it was very dark in the bedroom.
I normally leave a small light on at night in the living room. It’s just a habit. But the living room light was off as well. That’s when I knew the power was off.
Never a good thing. But it was 2 a.m. in the morning, according to my cellphone. So surely the power would be restored in a few hours. Right? At the very least, it would be back on by morning, I told myself.
For a few minutes, I also pondered whether I should call Appalachian Power and report an outage. At the moment, I’m a bit isolated at where I’m living, which is exactly how I like it. The less neighbors, the better.
Still there are a lot of houses on this secondary road. So I figured someone had probably already called Appalachian Power. I also realized that the power company has all kinds of gadgets and gizmos that notify them once an outage occurs in a particular area.
So I went back to bed. It was cold after all. And the best I could do was crawl back under the covers. Well morning came, although it still looked pitch black outside of my bedroom window.
It was 7 a.m., and I was awakened by the alarm clock going off on my cellphone. But the electric alarm clock didn’t go off at 7 a.m., as it normally does. And I quickly realized that it was cold — very cold — inside. I had went all night without heat. (It should be noted that at this point the gas heater was not on. I was just using electric).
That’s when I realized that the power was still off. Seriously. Why was the power still off?
At that point I also realized that all of the food in the refrigerator and freezer might be in jeopardy. We had already gone about six or seven hours without electricity.
There wasn’t much I could do. I figured I would buy breakfast on the way to work at either McDonald’s or Hardee’s. And, of course, there was no hot water. So I couldn’t shower in the cold bathroom. And, on this particular morning, daylight was nowhere to be found.
At 8 a.m., it was still extremely cloudy and dark outside. So I had to use a flashlight to see what I was doing inside. Not a fun morning.
The only good news was that once I got into the vehicle, I was able to crank up the heat — and finally warm-up. Soon I was at work. And I continued to worry about my groceries.
After checking the outage map on Appalachian Power’s website, I became even more alarmed and frustrated. The power went off at 1 a.m. in the morning, and the electric company said the estimated restoration time would be 10 p.m. later that night.
That’s when I realized my food would be lost. All of that money I spent at the grocery store — trying to stock up and prepare for colder weather — was going down the drain.
As the day progressed, the news didn’t improve. I received a few text messages from my sister Lisa telling me “the power is still off!” Finally, around 8 p.m. or so that evening, the electricity came back on. But too much time had already passed.
Yes, most of the food had to be thrown away. A lot of money was lost. And the electric bill, which came later, was still exorbitantly high. (Apparently going 18 to 20 hours without electricity doesn’t lower one’s power bill?)
I learned my lesson. Here in the mountains, it is difficult to buy more than a week’s worth of food. Because you just never know when the power will go off.
So much for being prepared.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.