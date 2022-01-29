To mask or not to mask, that is the question. Something like that, anyway. Virginia, suddenly returning to its long-cherished right to question, has now in its wisdom removed the mandates from schools that require masking. After much debate, even more aggravation and even a parent making remarks about bringing guns to school (later recanted, sort of) the masks are off if so desired.
I would hope every school board in the Commonwealth would have its own revolution against that and require masking unless there was a prevailing medical issue but evidently many are not going to rise up against the powers in Richmond. Of course, those powers eventually will close some of the purse strings so localities have to consider that if they decide to just say no.
In an excellent article about older Americans – most of whom do not go to school – Mike Zimmerman, author of several books about health and nutrition, shares some notable information concerning ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Omicron variant and their range of effects. He says that many found it hard to imagine predictions two years ago that the virus might kill half a million people. It turns out the skeptics were right but in the manner they had thought. It was not 500,000 deaths, not really close. More than 800,000 and counting have perished so far.
Still, people are tired of being careful, tired of using hand sanitizer, weary of keeping their social distancing and evidently above everything else, mad about being required to wear masks indoors. Zimmerman quotes Mayo Clinic COVID-19 research chair Andrew Badley, who says, in part because of a growing reluctance to practice virus safety measures, “I think we will be seeing patients with severe COVID disease for years to come.” Yikes!
For those in the 65-years-plus range and anyone else with immune deficiency problems or serious health concerns, the virus dangers remain extremely high. While there is no certainty of a fatal encounter, the probability of such is much higher than the possibility of winning the lottery.
What we are seeing on every hand, of course, is the continuing battle to convince people to get vaccinated. The numbers all point to the advantages of getting those shots. Unvaccinated people are six times more likely to get the virus and 14 times more likely to die from it than those who got the shots. In fact, the positive results for the vaccines are even better than hoped for. Experts at first hoped that the shots would be about 50 percent effective but as it turns out, those shots are hitting the mark at almost 90 percent.
As an old-timer who first lined up more than half a century ago to get vaccines before starting school, I can not recall anyone who objected. None of us wanted to contract smallpox or any other kind of pox and there was not a parent to be found hoping their child would get polio. Vaccination was a small price to pay and generations later we are still reaping the rewards. Most of those formerly dreaded diseases, including measles, are virtually eliminated.
More recently, as many doctors and nurses can attest, because of the precautions taken last year when people suddenly got serious about distancing, vaccinations and keeping their hands clean, the annual outbreak of influenza was way down. This fall, the rates began to climb again as we stopped being so careful.
An interesting chart regarding the use of masks — which some will believe and others will challenge — says the N95 variety, which I believe will be soon made available to anyone who wants one — is 80 to 95 percent effective in its protection value. “Regular” nylon or surgical type coverings are more than 70 percent effective, as studies show. Even the cheapest varieties are good nearly 40 percent of the time. (Pro baseball players who hit safely 40 percent of the time would probably own the ball club, if you keep up with those kinds of numbers.)
In another sports analogy, if you will, Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an immunologist and critical care specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, compares the vaccine process to planning for football. He is quoted by Zimmerman as saying, “Your immune system is like a football team. You practice all week, but you have no idea what exactly you will be up against on Sunday. Even with the strongest players, you don’t know how well you’ll play against a team you have never seen before. A vaccine gives your football team the opponent’s playbook. So, you’re gonna’ go out there and be more effective.”
Any football fan knows, of course, it is hard to play a perfect game and some mistakes are going to be made, as the saying goes, on “any given Sunday.” There will be some vaccinated who will still get sick and some who wear the mask who may still get the virus. But those odds are much longer and the results are usually less severe.
It is still a free country – at least for now – and I hope you will join me on the vaccinated and masked team as we continue to play against a very powerful opponent.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
