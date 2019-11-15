Pounding headache may be an important message from your brain

If you’re like me then you have headaches very often. These can range from mild discomfort to a head-splitting debilitating migraine. These headaches aren’t foreign to me since they run very heavily in my family.
From my parents to my siblings these frequent monstrous aches have their claws sunk deep in our DNA. If you read my columns then you know that I am always looking to know the reason why things happen.
As you may know, our brains are divided into two halves, called hemispheres. Further than that our brains are sectioned into different lobes. These lobes are responsible for different things such as motor skills, memory, personality and more.
Knowing these different lobes and their functions can aid in understanding headaches.
The frontal lobe, which is as the name suggests, at the front of your brain, is home to cognitive skills, according to the Healthline website. This lobe houses your personality, language and emotions as well.
This lobe is most commonly the one to be injured as a whiplash-like movement of the neck causes the brain to essentially hit the inside of your forehead. This could lead to a change in personality and a lack of adequate problem-solving skills.
Headaches in your frontal lobe, or around your forehead area, are often called tension headaches. Tension headaches are commonly caused by stress and described as pressure on this area of your head according to WebMD.
Another possibility for headaches near your frontal lobe region is a sinus headache. With added pressure to your sinuses, which is caused by your sinus cavities being inflamed due to irritants, allergies or illness, pain occurs.
The lobe directly behind your frontal lobe is the parietal lobe. This lobe gets its name because of its closeness to the parietal bone of the brain, according to the Science Direct website. This lobe is responsible for the five senses, temperature and the “generation of attention.”
Weigh lifting or general straining can result in pain in the parietal region that lasts for days or weeks.
This headache called a nuchaloccipital-parietal headache is believed to be caused by stretching the cervical tendons, according to the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
The temporal lobe, located near our temples, is where sounds and language are processed.
Pain near your temples can be related to conditions such as temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJD). This is usually felt as pain in the temple area caused by grinding teeth, clenching the jaw, swelling of the muscles near the mandible and more.
The fourth and final lobe is the occipital lobe, which is located near the bottom base of the skull. As you may have guessed, the occipital lobe is responsible for occipital processing, or sight.
Pain near the base of your skull can be linked to eye strain such as not wearing prescribed eyewear, general eye strain and continual staring at electronic devices.
I feel compelled to say that headaches in the different lobes of the brain aren’t limited to the reasons I’ve listed. These are just the causes of common headaches I am aware of. As I stated, I am very familiar with headaches and have spent many hours researching why on earth my poor head hurts.
Other general reasons for headaches include too much stress, low blood sugar, dehydration and lack of sleep.
Home remedies for an aching head include drinking more water, sleeping at least eight hours a night, and placing a cold compress on your head or neck. Personally I suggest drinking lots of water and limiting cellphone use.
With my job, I am often looking at a computer or my phone for long periods of time and this triggers some of my headaches. When I feel this pain coming on I’ll try to take a break from the screen if I can and allowing my eyes to rest.
Just like machines, our bodies need time to reboot. This is when we need to relax and sleep. Think of sleeping like turning a machine off and back on again.
If your head is hurting, your brain may be telling you to lead a more stress-free life and allow yourself more relaxation. Don’t be afraid to listen to what your brain is telling you and get some much-needed rest.
Emily D. Coppola is a Daily Telegraph reporter. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTCoppola.
