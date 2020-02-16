There’s a narcissistic, childish bully in the West Virginia Statehouse. And, regrettably, Mercer County put him there.
Eric Porterfield, a delegate for the 27th District, is once again behaving badly.
Readers may remember Porterfield from last year’s session during which he likened members of the LGBTQ community to the Ku Klux Klan. Instead of resigning in light of the disparaging comments, Porterfield stood his ground, seemingly oblivious to the public’s disgust of his name calling and bigotry.
Now, he’s at it again.
•••
Last week, Porterfield got into a verbal altercation with Del. Brandon Steele, a Republican delegate from Raleigh County, over a bill relating to the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
It began when Steele called Porterfield a “downright coward” Monday evening as he was leaving the Capitol. The jab was in reference to Porterfield’s lack of a vote on the PEIA bill.
In an interview with Daily Telegraph reporter Charles Boothe, Steele said Porterfield replied, and asked him why he didn’t “say it to his face.”
Steele than said, “Are you a 10-year-old, are we on a playground, what do you mean?”
Porterfield then walked over to him “very aggressively and he got nose to nose with me,” Steele said, and then he told Porterfield, “You are a coward and a liar” and “cussed him out.”
Porterfield’s account of the situation is that he came upon a “heated discussion” between delegates.
“As I walked by, Delegate Steele told me to walk away like a coward just like I had from the Committee Meeting (referring to that day’s Banking and Insurance Committee),” Porterfield said in a press statement. “I approached to speak with him about the matter and he became very aggressive toward me; approaching me and face to face with me and causing me to have concern that he might become violent. We briefly argued.”
Porterfield said Steele was intoxicated, a claim that Steele denies. However, Steele does admit to losing his cool and cussing out Porterfield.
“I lost my cool, I lost my temper and I said some things,” Steele told the Daily Telegraph. “I shouldn’t have said that, there was no excuse, and I apologized.”
Rather than accept the apology, however, Steele said Porterfield tried to get him removed from his post in the committee and disciplined by the House.
•••
Porterfield, who is blind, was elected to the House in 2018.
The Princeton man lost his sight in 2006 during a fight in a parking lot outside of a bar in Indiana.
According to a police report on the incident, he suffered “bilateral globe perforation, which, in layman terms, means that Porterfield got his eyes literally poked out.”
After the incident, Porterfield apparently found God and returned to Princeton, where he started Blind Faith Ministries.
•••
Perhaps the most bizarre disclosure following last week’s brouhaha was a text message exchange between Porterfield and Steele that occurred Feb. 1.
Steele shared screenshots of the conversation, which he said came after Porterfield spoke to a mutual friend of the two.
Porterfield began the exchange by writing, “He told me you were a pretty good egg. He figured from knowing me since we’ve been teenagers and that he knew you pretty well that we would have a lot in common. I told him our biggest difference would be on LGBT issues because I suspected that you may be coming out of the closet. But he assured me that you were not gay even though you walked talked and act like it LOL. I hope that snarling smirk and that face turning red while you laugh and cough with a capital flu have a great weekend LOL”
Steele responded, “What in Gods name makes you think I support LGBT issues? Tell ya what Eric. Ive had just about enough of your passive aggressive attitude. Lose my phone number. I won’t be responding to a message from you again.”
•••
Amid the cussin’, fussin’ and tomfoolery last week, I wonder if lawmakers had any time to focus on issues like unemployment, economic development, the drug abuse crisis, infrastructure and the many other woes and challenges facing southern West Virginia and the state as a whole.
It’s doubtful, especially since Porterfield refused to act like an adult and put the squabble aside. Instead, he doubled down.
Because the House did not discipline Steele, Porterfield requested that all but one of the bills be read in their entirety on third reading on Wednesday. “I reserve the right to continue to exercise this right until the issues involving Delegate Steele’s conduct are properly addressed,” he said.
Porterfield said he intends to once again on Monday exercise his right to demand the third readings of bills in their entirety if Steele is not disciplined.
So what does this mean?
It’s a ginormous time suck that slows the legislative process to a crawl.
•••
Porterfield’s behavior at the Legislature has transcended from inappropriate and repulsive to damn-near frightening.
He attempts to bully others, then wallows in a self-perceived role of victim when things don’t go his way.
Under the guise of worshipping God, he insults, disrespects and offends many of those around him while perched upon a holier-than-thou soapbox.
It’s got to stop.
I do not believe the voters of Mercer County knew the real Eric Porterfield when they first elected him to office. But, on May 12, they will have the opportunity to oust him from his post.
It’s a move we must make to save face, save dignity, and, most importantly, save our state.
Eric, there is no place for a schoolyard bully at our Statehouse.
It’s time to take your ball and go home.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
