Pigeon Creek was burning, but I saw no need to leave

The power of social media.
And the drama it can create.
A few years ago, during a very dry spell much like we are having now, I was sitting peacefully at home on Pigeon Creek one Monday night in January.
Can’t remember exactly what I was doing, but whatever it was captured my attention fully.
My concentration was suddenly broken when I received a call from my daughter, who lived in Winston-Salem at the time.
“You need to get out of there!” she said with no small amount of drama.
Gosh, how often do you receive a phone call and be told something like that?!
It was such a surreal moment.
Of course, I calmly asked her what she was talking about, thinking that maybe she had indulged in one too many glasses of wine before dinner and had a vision of the one of the ghosts who dwell in the house (yes, they have been seen there) doing something evil.
I don’t recall exactly what I said but I am sure it was something to the effect of, “Are you okay?,” or “What are you talking about?”
“Pigeon Creek is on fire!” she said. “Everybody is getting out while they can!”
I laughed, figuring it was some sort of bizarre practical joke, although she knows me well enough to know I don’t fall for such things and I see no humor in most practical jokes anyway.
Then she told me she saw our cousin Brian’s post on Facebook that fire was everywhere, and Pigeon Creek was burning down. Apparently, he said he was leaving as well as everyone else.
Since Brian lives just up the hollow from me, well, that meant I was in danger too, she said.
I laughed again, assuring her there was no fire.
“Of course there is,” she said.
I again told her there was no fire, but she insisted I go outside and look for myself.
Well, just to please her I walked out onto my front to look around.
Okay, what I saw was rather shocking.
Right in front of my house, across the road, is a ridge, or course. A line of fire ran all the way across the ridge and was heading down toward the road, propelled by a swift breeze.
I also saw some flashing red lights up the road near the church and figured it was the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department.
It was certainly one of those moments that stops you in your tracks in a state of disbelief.
I had no clue how I had been oblivious to all of this, lost in my own thoughts as Rome was burning. But I certainly was.
Not that I could have done anything about it, so in a sense ignorance was bliss. Well, as long as I didn’t look up to see the house burning down around me.
But even knowing the fire did actually exist, I saw no need to leave.
The fire would have to jump the road and then cross a creek and that was unlikely.
So I told her I was staying put.
I recall some of her words about me being stubborn, like Harry Truman who lived at the foot of Mount St. Helens and refused to leave as it was about to explode. No one ever heard from him again. She said she was calling Cousin Gee and maybe he could talk some sense into me.
But this was a forest fire in the hills, I told her, mostly burning the dry debris on the ground and not near a house yet.
I have seen quite a few fires on Pigeon Creek and even grabbed a rake in the past, many years ago, to help create fire lines to stop them.
I don’t recall anyone’s house burning down, but I guess it could happen if the wind were stiff enough.
At any rate, the Oakvale firefighters brought the fire under control and everyone was safe, even Brian, who I don’t think actually ever did leave Pigeon Creek.
He should be a movie script writer. He knows how to create drama, and excitement.
Nevertheless, I did appreciate the concern of my daughter, who was in Winston-Salem but was more aware of the reality around me than I was, and I was living right in the middle of it.
Social media is a two-edged sword. It can help, but it can also create unnecessary concern and even panic.
Of course, being oblivious to reality can pose the same peril.
It can be bliss, but it can also be stupid.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
