If one portrait is worth a thousand words, surely the one being planned for the late Mary B. Chmara will speak volumes. Mrs. Chmara, who passed away only weeks ago, was for many “the” English teacher at Bluefield High School during her decades at Cumberland Road. She and her husband, the late John Chmara, were twin titans at BHS — she in language arts and he in history. Of course, Coach Chmara was so well-known in sporting circles that his own expertise in the classroom was not given quite enough credit.
Now, long-time BHS English and instructor Becky Steorts, who is now retired but a fervent supporter of her alma mater, is teaming with a dedicated group of friends and admirers of Mrs. Chmara to raise funds and have a portrait placed in the media center at Bluefield High. That section of the school is already known as the Mary Chmara Media Center, having been so named by decree of the Mercer County School Board in the early 1990s.
Becky and Doug Bourne have organized a committee to oversee the worthy project and she has wisely reached out to Bill Albert for assistance. Bill has put together a Go-Fund-Me page already which has begun collecting donations. Donors can respond at https://gofund.me/678a734e.
Bluefield High Principal Mike Collins, ever ready to work for BHS in any positive way, has given his approval and bookkeeper Kim Williams is the school-based coordinator of collecting these donations as they arrive. Bill Albert reminds all that the memo line on any checks should state: Mary Chmara Portrait Fund. The good news is that donations have already begun to come in.
Mary was already a language legend when she met John in 1958 at what “Stubby” Currence famously called the “Cumberland Road Brain Plant.” She soon set her cap for the man she would marry but it was not easy because in that time teachers at the same school could not be married. Anyone knowing those two would not be surprised to find that they went to the county school board, made their case and got the ruling changed. Mary, a life-long learner, was taking classes at the University of Virginia and that’s where they were married.
It proved to be a classic “win win” because the Chmaras found happiness and Bluefield High was blessed to gain not one but two of the finest faculty members in the distinguished history of the school.
It did not take long for Mrs. Chmara to bolster the offerings at BHS. She began taking classes at Radford College (now Radford University) to gain a second degree in library science. Soon, she was skilled in Information Technology, as her son, John relates. Never one to stand still, Mrs. Chmara was the driving force behind the creation of a state-of-the-art media center by 1990. For that success, the school board added her name to it.
Becky, a dynamic English and journalism instructor at Bluefield High in her own right, recalls working with Mrs. Chmara on many projects. One involved study of Pearl S. Buck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Good Earth.” By that time, Mrs. Chmara had 15 computers in the library/media center to facilitate the research process. Did she ever! As Becky says, they set up learning stations at every table. Students read and researched articles ranging from foot binding in China to the discarding of girls into trash cans to help achieve Chinese population control. From these articles the children would compile notes and begin their research papers based on West Virginia native Buck’s great story.
Mrs. Chmara worked with all who wanted help and she never failed to give her own best effort for the students as well as the instructors. Even after her “retirement” she continued to come back and do substitute work at the high school. She kept up with local and community events and was a vital citizen of the city as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Chmara’s standards never wavered and she always wanted the children to learn the subject matter, maintain good behavior and prepare themselves for the future awaiting them outside the halls of 535 West Cumberland Road.
Becky along with former BHS faculty member Jean McCloud will be interviewing a portrait painter in Lewisburg next month and in the meantime welcome suggestions from anyone with an artist to suggest. Other members of this committee presently include Virginia Chryssikos, current librarian/media specialist C. Abe Lilly, Katie Goodwin, Mary Frances Brammer, Jay Disibbio, Fred Simon, and co-chairmen Bill and Randy Albert.
As Becky says, “Mrs. Chmara was not only a teacher of students. She was a teacher of teachers and a cheerleader for Bluefield High School.”
Let the portrait donations begin.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
