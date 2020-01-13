People often want to wallow in their own personal grief

I read somewhere several years ago that the most requested song called in to radio stations was the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.”
Well, it’s true that about everyone at some point gets their heart broken, and it is painful.
Nothing quite like it, especially when you are young and more emotionally vulnerable and the person you are convinced is the love of your life … just isn’t.
You don’t think you can live without them.
But of course we do, however remote the chance of that happening may seem at the time.
And the truth is, there’s not much that can be done to relieve the pain, so I guess that’s why rather than request a happy, upbeat song about falling in love, people want to wallow in their grief and listen to a song about falling out of love.
I am certainly no stranger to that experience.
Those songs help because we all know others are listening to it and are going, or have gone, through the same thing. It’s like a therapy of sorts. Just face it, immerse yourself in it, shed the tears, bath yourself in agony, shake your fist at the stars, bemoan your life, listen to heartbreak songs, do all you can to get it out of your system.
And hope at some point you can move on.
I had not thought about this for a long time but my youngest son recently went through it with his girlfriend, who unexpectedly broke up with him. We were all surprised and upset since she was very well-liked in the family.
It really hit him hard, and I literally could feel his pain. But I knew there was no need to talk to him, to tell him it’s only temporary, he’ll get over it, he’ll find another, and on and on.
There are times when normal, sound advice simply has no impact. Most of the time, people who are hurting don’t even want to hear it. The pain is real and does not suddenly and magically go away.
I can certainly empathize with him because I experienced it early in life. For some reason I developed a “crush,” or infatuation, or temporary insanity, or whatever you want to call it, quite often.
Probably plenty of reasons for that to have happened to me, with my gawky, homely looks and resulting desperation number one, but I could never afford a psychoanalyst to find out. Would not have changed anything anyway.
And it’s not like you go through a crush once and become immune to the phenomenon. Nope. Doesn’t work that way.
My youngest daughter Marianne has also experienced it, but she is more reserved while her brother wears his heart on his sleeve.
She is a singer/musician/songwriter so those heartbreaks, of course, provide material for songs, as they always have for poets, writers, painters, just about any form of artistic expression.
Frida Kahlo’s painting “A Few Small Nips,” Clint Eastwood’s film, “The Bridges of Madison County,” Patsy Cline’s song, “I Fall to Pieces.”
Yep, crushing heartbreaks.
But we also talked about another aspect of this painful experience that I don’t think artists have created enough about.
Maybe because it’s actually happy, not soul-crushing sad.
And most of us have probably experienced this as well.
One of the greatest feelings in the world is the day or hour or minute or second you realize that the lost love you thought would be the end of you is totally gone.
Yes, oh happy day. That point you reach when you no longer desire that “true love,” not at all, not one iota.
That person no longer has any power over you. None.
You may care about them and wish them well, but you no longer want to be with them and never will.
Yes, we can find a bunch of artistic expressions about that, but there is one song in particular that I love and was written by one of my all-time favorite songwriters.
“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan.
“When your rooster crows at the break a dawn
Look out your window and I’ll be gone
You’re the reason I’m trav’lin’ on
Don’t think twice, it’s all right...”
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
