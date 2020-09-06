A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page:
On a story about a man who beat a puppy to death pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty charges in Mercer County:
• Put (him) under the jail. People like him don’t deserve to not be in jail — Charlie R.
• Maybe this guy can change and become better. Get in to some good programs and make a new life — Marie B.
On an editorial about the rising COVID-19 death toll locally and why it is important for everyone to take the pandemic seriously:
• The sad part is most think it’s political — Wanda H.
• At this point I think we know enough about this virus to go back to normal life. We know what works and what doesn’t. Whether they want to prescribe the meds that actually work no matter how much they cost and not worry about making a profit on it — Jason M.
• I think it will be good to go ahead and get the virus so it will build the immunity needed for future viruses — Marie B.
• This virus is here to stay! We must learn to live with it! — Jo T.
On a story about a Bluefield, Va., doctor pleading guilty to misbranding prescriptions for what federal prosecutors called ‘back door patients:’
• One to three months in prison? Ha! What a joke! He should be serving years and lose his license for what he did! Want to know why people around here who actually have a chronic pain condition can’t get what they need to not feel like they are dying everyday? This right here! — Mandy B.
• So let me get this straight. If some guy without a medical license is dealing pills, he’s a dangerous threat and pulls a decade or two in prison, but if you’re educated and can afford an expensive lawyer, not a court appointed one, then you’re just “misbranding” and that’s a naughty boy? You can’t be serious — Debra S.
• What about the ones that were the ‘back door patients?’ They should be charged also! They were the distributors — Al L.
On a story about a Mercer County school system employee dying as a result of complications from COVID-19:
• Prayers for the family — Connie S.
• Everyone who returns to schools and colleges are at risk! — Freida H.
• So sorry, praying for comfort — Barbara S.
• Schools should not be open — Kathy B.
• I’m so sorry. I’ll miss her so much — Dee P.
On a story about dozens of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at a West Virginia prison:
•Praying for all staff and inmates to be healed that has it. God loves all inmates and staff. Really sad, but we all are at risk daily. Praying for healing and set free — Lily McG.
• Are they taking in prisoners from other states? That’s probably why it is spreading — Penny T.
• Don’t let them out to spread it everywhere else — Rita P.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College signing an agreement to bring health science programs and dormitory housing to the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus:
• Bluefield already gets a bad rap, for the most part unjustified. But when people think about moving here, they want to know they have easy access to a hospital. The lack of one is going to turn potential homebuyers away — Donald Z.
• Should’ve considered a drug and alcohol treatment center at least. Would’ve brought some of the jobs back and much needed help but this — Angel T.
• Why not use it as a medical center or specialty care center? At least that could offer jobs back to some of us employees that were let go. It would also benefit the community and over burdened PCH — Sara P.
• Rooms gonna be tore up like they did the other hotel dorms they had — Harriet S.
On a story about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking heat over her visit to a California hair salon at a time when indoor hair salon visits are not allowed in the state:
• If it was not open, how did she make that happen? Wouldn’t she have been turned away by owner or workers? — Elizabeth R.
• Just like the Democrats — hypocrites! Then misplaced the blame on the salon! Do as they say not as they do, that’s their motto! — Matt C.
• She needs to learn to follow her own damn rules — Mark M.
