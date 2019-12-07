Pearl Harbor Day. A few World War II veterans and some citizens remain who still remember December 7, 1941. That surprise – some say not – attack killed more than 2,000 Americans, making it the most deadly up to that time. What angered people as much as anything else was the fact that the declaration of war was not delivered until more than half an hour after the first bombs started falling.
It was a momentous event and for the next four years, the United States was embroiled in a world-wide conflict that many politicians vowed to avoid. Food and gas rationing was an everyday way of life. Those who could raised gardens, often “victory” gardens. There were few spare tires to be found, since rubber and nearly all petroleum products were assigned as military necessities.
After the Japanese attack, most automobile factories were converted to war production. Soon, shipyards were working overtime and those auto plants were producing planes, tanks, guns and other items needed for the war effort.
Thousands upon thousands of men joined the Armed Forces and a generation of women joined the work force to maintain those jobs that their brothers, fathers, sons, uncles, husbands and friends had been doing. “Rosie the Riveter” became a national symbol and untold thousands of brave women and girls in cities, towns and communities kept the country going under difficult and often sorrowful times. Many others also joined the Armed Forces.
Some men did not leave, being considered more valuable in their current profession. The coal miners, many of them, stayed on the job to power the country and make it possible for industry to keep pace with the incredible demands needed to win the conflict.
Farmers, too, were often kept in the fields because of the enormous need for soldiers’ and other rations. It was an honorable thing to do.
There were questionable events, too. The internment camps that held Japanese-Americans on the West Coast and some other “immigrant groups” were, on one hand, very close in spirit to the Nazi concentration camps, although there were no gas chambers and no one was killed. At the end of the war, anyone confined there was allowed to leave and provided transportation back to their homes.
Sadly, many had been given extremely short notice and often lost virtually all their possessions before being forced to move.
Coal was such an important factor that it is widely believed the German high command had targeted Bluefield and other coal field areas. Indeed, the bituminous coal and its importance in making steel did tip the industrial scales in the Allies favor.
It was truly a boom time in the local economy as every mine able to stay open was almost always able to find a ready market.
Both the Norfolk & Western and the Virginian Railway, like almost all U.S. railroads, worked to capacity and sometimes more during the war.
Without the railroads, it would have been impossible to move the massive amounts of men and material needed to continue the military effort. Priority was always given to military traffic. Entire trains of tanks or half-tracks or munitions supplies could routinely be seen on roads from coast to coast and usually either the Pacific or Atlantic coast is where those trains would be headed.
Locally, the giant coal piers near Lambert’s Point in Norfolk, Virginia was the destination of many of the coal drags but huge numbers of trains carried coal to manufacturing hubs such as Pittsburgh as the mills glowed night and day with the demand for steel.
A key to winning the war was simply to out-manufacture the enemy and submerge the Axis movement under an avalanche of planes, tanks, guns of all types and other necessary supplies. It worked, after about a year and a half, when the U.S. industrial machine got itself into truly high gear.
Rail passenger traffic reached incredible numbers throughout the middle and late 1940s with soldiers being hauled to and from assignments being a major part of the load. In addition, with the restrictions placed on automobile movement, the trains often became a better alternative.
However, one item kept on the “fun” list was baseball. Although the commissioner offered to stop play, it was decided that the games should go on. Citizens, it was pointed out, needed a break from the major stress of working through the war years and baseball was a prime recreational outlet for much of the country.
A host of players enlisted and perhaps a majority overall served before the war ended. High school and college sports were also greatly affected, as was enrollment overall, as many students joined the military after December 7 and thousands came back to finish school after the war ended. It was a time unlike any other.
The valiant who served between 1941 to 1945 are passing at the rate of more than 1,000 per day. Their devotion, however, must never be allowed to fade as once again we remember Pearl Harbor.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
