Truly, sometimes taking a step back (into history) makes for a more productive step or two forward. Last Sunday was just such a time. The 35th anniversary of the Tazewell County Historical Society was celebrated in grand fashion with a gathering not only of old and new members but also to recognize and chat with a native son whose new book is worthy of praise and discussion.
First, the straw that has often stirred the TCHS activities, Dr. Terry W. Mullins, was on hand to gently direct the proceedings forward. That was not a surprise, because since the organization was founded on March 29, 1987 (according to Terry’s notes) he has been at once member, officer and enthusiastic booster of the group.
The last meeting was not in the usual venue on Main Street but rather in the old Norfolk & Western Railway depot adjacent to the Clinch Valley Division of Norfolk Southern in what is now known as North Tazewell, a name which replaced the original Kelly title.
This station labor of love has turned out to be a grand success as the parking lot has been resurfaced, the interior splendidly modernized with meeting rooms, a gift shop, a model rail display and many photos with information about the location and the general area. Now the Chamber of Commerce utilizes the facility and various community groups also make use of the old building turned new.
What a pleasant trip down memory lane to hear how the organization began with inspiration and assistance from Betty Byrd St. Clair, a delightful lady and friend for many years. Although she has passed her spirt lives on in various ways around the beautiful county seat. Many years ago I had the pleasure of teaching her children and BBS remains one of my fondest memories of those early years at Tazewell High School.
The original charter members, as well as board of directors, was reviewed and Terry listed them. They included Eugene Butt, Ardelle Reed, William F. Neal, James B. Hayes, Betty Byrd, Susie Shrader and Dr. Mullins himself.
Mr. Butt was certainly one familiar name. During my years at Pocahontas High School, he was at first a history and government teacher and later a guidance counselor. He was extremely interested in all historic events and during his time in the Armed Forces in World War II he served on the island of Saipan in the Pacific Theatre. Anyone familiar with that period knows the intensely savage fighting which took place between American and Japanese forces. Mr. Butt survived that and was rightfully proud to have taken part in the activity.
Another name familiar due to the education aspect was the late William F. Neal. Mr. “Bill” Neal (we never called him that!) of Tannersville was a terrific teacher at Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary School when it opened in the fall of 1963 and for several years thereafter. His expertise in both foreign and domestic affairs was thorough.
However, it was not just his skill and knowledge as a teacher that made his classes so interesting but also his artistic ability. While he was going over the lesson, he would draw on the chalk board to illustrate the points. We saw knights and castles and all sorts of things magically appear to help us understand the great man’s talk.
I have heard of preachers who illustrate sermons with artwork as they go along and no doubt that is a wonderful addition to any message but I can assure you that no congregation ever looked and listened more intently than those little boys and girls in Mr. Neal’s classes at Abb’s Valley!
Susie Shrader of the Richlands area was one of those early members and she was there Sunday, as well. Susie had some great stories and one of the finest, in this writer’s opinion, is her dedication to her family which as she said “is just what you do.” That may be what one should do but it is often neglected.
As well as the anniversary, the “Off the Rails” Book Club was the reason for the meeting. Mr. Jeff Barnes, now a resident of Richmond, along with his wife, Tamera and family, was there to review his recent historical novel, MINGO, related to the West Virginia Coal Mine Wars. He did a great job (subject for a future column) and delighted all, especially Mrs. Iva G. Dean and Rusty Hatfield. Mrs. Dean taught Jeff at Tazewell High and her incomparable English skills did much to provide the foundation for his writing. Rusty, a noted educator at Tazewell both in music and English before becoming a valued member of the clergy, was especially pleased with the day’s event.
Mr. Major Hatfield, Rusty’s dad, was the last station manager of the N & W facility and came to Tazewell from the Matewan area so Rusty is so very familiar with the material in the novel.
There is much more to tell and perhaps the best way to conclude this segment is with a hearty congratulations to all involved with the historical society and to Jeff for his great writing.
This is one time it would be great for history to repeat itself.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
