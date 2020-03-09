A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a column by Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry about panhandlers seeking money for a church at the heavily traveled U.S. Route 52 intersection at Brushfork:
• Even if they are “legit” and with a church I believe their tax exempt status is enough of a gift. You see these set ups at Sam’s Club, “Donate to my church?” Churches make more money than any other legitimate business. No — Jennifer H.
• They are in a van each time and most of them have Florida plates that they park at CVS. Each time they’ve been here there is a different sign on the buckets. That alone makes me think it’s a scam and they travel around to make their living — Brittany H.
• This should be illegal by being in a busy intersection. Very dangerous! Sometime last year they were at Brushfork doing the same — Connie P.
• Thank you to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for following up on this ... the trusting, generous citizens of Mercer County need to be aware that there are opportunists out there eager to take advantage of good hearted people — Bernice H.
• This is dangerous and aside from that the churches need to be self supporting from their membership not out bumming everywhere. This is beyond disgusting. This is not even churches in this area which is another red warning flag! — Charles B.
• You can’t have it both ways people. You can’t vote to throw people off government safety nets and expect people not to get desperate for basic necessities! Especially in an area with very few jobs available for so many — Selena C.
• Colorado used $7 million to help their less unfortunate out. If only we knew their secret in how they were able to do this while still having enough money to give government employees raises, fix roads, give schools more funding, etc. — Fox T.
On a story about “Mr. Bluefield” Art Riley, a long-time community advocate for the city, passing away:
• A great man, prayers for his family and the community — Jennifer R.
• Art Riley was a customer of General Motor Lines and a friend in the 80s. Always took time to visit and always pleasant — Ava K.
• Sweet Man!! So sad — Martha S.
• Praying for his family, friends and our community — Kathy E.
• Resting n peace! — Marla A.
• Art was a class act. He helped me out a lot when I started at the Telegraph. — Christopher C.
On a story about Joe Biden winning the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary:
• Not surprising, look who they made their governor. LOL. Uncle Tom Northam — Garry S.
• Virginia already has enough illogical thinking Democrats in office. Naturally they would vote for another one as president. Virginia needs to vote red for freedom and equal justice to be restored to the state — Liz B.
• This will be an easy win for Trump. Biden doesn’t know if he’s coming or going and sniffs kids on camera — Chuck H.
• When is Joe’s family going realize their using him? Joe don’t know up from down, his family is just out for money at any cost. But not my vote — Sue C.
• And people question Trump’s mentality to run the country — William P.
On a story about the national Super Tuesday contest:
• Yes, I voted for one of the lesser known candidates. It was a protest vote to indicate to the Democratic Party that their candidates stink. The candidate that I voted for is anti-war and it is time we stopped wasting the lives of our youth and billions of dollars on useless wars — Greg G.
• Heck no!! I would have been ashamed to show up at my polling place and have any of my neighbors see me go in to vote for any of those loony liberal idiots!!! — Larry T.
• Yes. And Virginia had turnout this week that is almost double the 2016 number — Kathryn D.
On a story about Mercer County Schools still urging parents to keep their sick children home:
• But parents have to work, sick or not. Capitalism is gonna kill us all — Stu M.
• Find a sitter or take a day off! Do not send your kids to school sick! I’m a single working mom and can manage to keep them out of school when sick! — Kristin P.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.