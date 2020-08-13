I had noticed more kayaks sailing across our local lakes before I did a story last week about their growing popularity. If I had the room to store one and the time to devote for yet another hobby to keep my mind off the pandemic, I’d consider investing in one. Seeing them out on the water reminds me of the days when my dad and I would take weekend camping trips featuring canoe excursions.
We did own a canoe, but we borrowed one from my Uncle Bob. It was a long fiberglass job with a camouflage color scheme, but it wasn’t too long to secure in dad’s old 1950s pickup truck; it was dubbed Old Yellow because we had painted it in a wonderfully unprofessional manner with flat yellow paint. The rest of our camping gear fit into the bed just fine.
Mom and my sister Karen weren’t enthusiastic about going out on the water, so our canoe excursions had a father and son theme. Neither one of us were exactly great outdoor material, but we did pretty well and learned quite a lot. I’ve never been mechanically minded and I had some trepidation at first, but paddling a canoe turned out to be pretty enjoyable.
Adventure came when we learned about sharing the open water with power boats. We hardly created a wake while speedboats had us making quick maneuvers to turn our bow into the waves. I got to be pretty good at that sudden change in direction.
Eating while out on the water could get challenging, too. We would find a shady spot along the shore and lunch on snacks and sandwiches we had brought along. We learned new lessons about what types of foods to pack and what to avoid. For example, we thought that “no salt” crackers meant there would be no salt sprinkled on top of them. Well, the label meant those crackers had no salt in them at all. It was like trying to eat baked glue and they crumbled if you try to spread cheese, peanut butter or anything with actual taste over them.
Despite the setbacks, dad and I always enjoyed our time out on the water. We could always see Old Yellow off in the distance; this made navigating back to the landing pretty easy.
Time constraints and work schedules have kept me from indulging in more boating. Fortunately, Karen married my brother-in-law Jimmy, who is an avid bass fisherman. He always invited dad to go with him on Lake Norman near Charlotte and dad always enthusiastically accepted. One of my favorite pictures of dad is him at the wheel of Jimmy’s boat going full throttle. He’s obviously having the time of his life.
I’m sure dad would have liked having a kayak. They’re not that expensive and they don’t take up the space demanded by a bass boat or any of the other big recreational boats. There are kayaks designed with fishing in mind, and I suspect dad would have bought one of them so he could take my nephews A.J. and Alex fishing when they came up for a visit.
There are efforts to promote kayaking in the region since it would give ATV tourists coming here to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail yet another reason to visit and to extend their stays. Tourism is increasingly becoming an important part of our economy, and kayaks can become a good part of the industry. I understand that local retailers tend to sell kayaks quickly when new ones arrive from the manufacturers; in fact, makers of kayaks are working to make up a backlog in demand.
If I bought a kayak, I’d probably want a bright yellow one to remind me of Old Yellow and my canoe excursions with dad. I would find calm water and likely join other boaters in exploring a lake and relaxing on the water. I probably would avoid rough water since I’m not a great swimmer, life vest or no life vest. The biggest challenge would be finding a place to store it between days on the water. Maybe I will give it serious thought and contribute to the local economy by buying one. Oh, I need to check out renting one, too. That’s an option which skips the storage problem.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.