Overabundance of email safety in a world brimming with tragic headlines

It is late in the evening and I have spent most of my after-work hours on the phone with technical support. I am attempting to fix a glitch in the email account on my tablet, and IT guy Gerald is my new best friend. We bond over intricacies in the iCloud. By the end of the conversation, I have his name, telephone number, work schedule for the coming week and email address.
Reporters are known for being able to get needed information. It doesn’t always involve stories.
•••
The next morning, when I am away from my rural country home and at a civilized city with several bars of service, the email problem becomes apparent with a “failure to send” notice. A day earlier I had attempted to forward an email with four criminal mugshots attached.
It would seem that was too many bad guys for my mobile account to handle.
Deleting the bad email fixed the problem, but I still had to re-log in to my account and create a new password. Dutifully, I enter a favorite name and number.
Suddenly there is a message on my screen informing me that the password I want to use is too similar to others.
Apparently, in this day and age, a simple word and number is not enough. I must have eight characters or more, upper and lowercase letters, numerals, a retina scan, blood specimen and, hey, how about a DNA sample for good measure.
I exaggerate. But not by much.
In frustration, I attempt to key in other familiar words and dates. No good, my tablet tells me. Come up with something original.
Aggravated, I realize I am going to have to get a new pet just to satisfy password needs of the present and future.
•••
My life is low-tech, but my days are spent in a whirlwind of digital uploads and social media postings of breaking stories. When news happens, we get the story online — quickly, accurately and efficiently.
Posting the story also means sharing a link to it on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. Often, we will also tweet links on our personal accounts.
This high visibility of our work accounts means we have to be smart about what we post. We are not anonymous social media users.
Our words are out there for the world to see.
•••
Walking through the newsroom on a random afternoon, I am engaged in a social media conversation with a colleague. In our office, Twitter was at one time very competitive.
(And, at present time, I am still outpacing the closest competition by 400-plus followers … not that it matters.)
On this day, one of my competitors begins justifying his lower number of followers with a conspiracy theory. He believes the government is watching, and thus he is extremely careful of who he friends and follows.
Me, not so much.
I explain to my colleague that I have the most boring timeline imaginable. My tweets usually consist of links to stories, or photos of dogs, deer, flowers, sunsets and alleged criminals at court hearings.
If the government wants to monitor my Twitter feed, by all means, it should go ahead. I’ll even supply the coffee to the poor guy who is checking it.
My most torrid messages involve planting flowers with racy names. If the government is truly scanning for titillating or crime-worthy social media chatter, they should probably look elsewhere.
I just don’t buy that the feds are interested in wildlife pictures and news of car crashes in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
•••
I make jokes, but not out of irrelevance. Our nation is facing serious threats and, at some point, leaders must pull their heads out of the sand and acknowledge the dangers that abound in large cities and small communities.
But our government is also well known for overreacting — for attempting to micro-manage minuscule problems while letting the elephants in the room wreak havoc at what should be our nation’s most safest of places.
I find it sad that I must remember long, complicated passwords to protect the security of my flower photos, while so many of our citizens are defenseless at schools, stores, businesses and churches.
It’s truly sad and horrific how our culture has devolved.
•••
It’s late evening, and I finally have time to get back to my email issue. I key in a new lengthy password, and then jot it down on a scrap piece of paper. In the interest of high security and a nod to my bad memory, I put the paper in a safe place. With hope, I’ll be able to find it the next time I log in.
Meanwhile, the real security is loaded fully loaded, and resting silently on a shelf within arm’s reach.
America, in all her glory, can at times be a strange and dangerous place.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
