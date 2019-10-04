Our little eight-legged friends spin a necessary web

It’s expensive. It’s luxurious. And it’s stronger than steel. It’s silk. Yes, that’s right, silk is stronger than the material that is used to build skyscrapers.
To clarify, spider silk is stronger than steel, if the steel is the same diameter as the spider silk, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science website. To put this into perspective, we need to take a bit of a dive into some complicated science.
You may or may not be familiar with Kevlar. Kevlar is a synthetic material that is five times stronger than steel and used in products such as bulletproof vests. In other words, Kevlar is the material you want on your side.
A joule is the amount of energy transferred from one object to another, as long as the energy is one newton (a unit of force), or more. One joule is equivalent to one watt.
It takes approximately two to six watts to charge a cellphone, according to the Energy Use Calculator website.
A megajoule is equivalent to one million joules. While spider silk ranks at 180 megajoules per meter, Kevlar only ranks at 50 megajoules per meter. So as I was saying, spider silk is some pretty strong stuff.
Along with being incredibly strong, spider silk is also incredibly flexible. It can stretch to 40 times its normal length before it finally breaks, according to the Vice website. Think of how much a spider web stretches when you walk into it. It takes a long time before you can finally get it off of you, doesn’t it?
Silk made by silkworms is a fiber used in various sects of the world. For instance, braided silk is used in medical sutures. The question is if spider silk is so strong, why can’t it be used in the same realms as silkworm silk?
According to a statement by Amsilk, a supplier of synthetic silk, a pencil-thick string of spider silk could stop a Boeing 747. A Boeing 747 is 232 feet long and weighs 404,600 pounds.
I know what you’re thinking. You are thinking that we should start harvesting silk from spiders, right? Well, don’t get too excited and start collecting all the spiders you can find. There’s a reason that this hasn’t been done yet.
According to the Phys website, spiders are very territorial which makes it difficult for them to be farmed. A creative solution has been created to move around this though. The solution relies on goats.
Randy Lewis, a molecular biologist at the University of Wyoming, created the concept of implanting the spider silk gene into goats. Thus when goats produced milk, the silk protein would be in the milk, according to the Phys article.
Though these goats now have the silk protein gene, they, unfortunately, do not have eight legs. These goats are just like their other mischievous cohorts. The goats that are bred with the gene are also not guaranteed to obtain the gene.
In 2010, seven goats were born from the program while only three tested positive for the gene, according to the Phys website.
Spider silk could, in theory, be used to make bulletproof vests in place of Kevlar, which would make body armor much lighter and more flexible. With the reduced weight and rigidity, this would make it much easier for military and first responders to wear for long periods of time.
After saying all of this, I realize that there are still readers out there that will think all spiders have the ability to kill humans and must be killed. It’s your right to have this opinion but it’s false.
While every spider is venomous only a select few of them are lethal to humans.
There are more than 40,000 different species of spiders, according to the website Live Science. Out of the many species of spiders, only around 25 species can cause illness to humans, according to the Burke Museum website. I’ll gladly take these chances.
Of the dangerous spider species, only two are common to North America, the black widow and the brown recluse, according to the Terminix website. Though black widow bites can cause severe injury, it is very unlikely to cause death unless the victim is a child, elderly or ill.
If you have a spider bite and you start to ache all over your body with severe pain and considerable bite site swelling, seek medical attention immediately.
If you’d like my advice, do as I do, and leave our little eight-legged friends be.
They’re very interesting to watch and they rid our homes of pests like mosquitoes, gnats and flies. Think of them as your tiny roommate who specializes in pest control. All they ask for is one or two ceiling corners.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her at @BDTCoppola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.