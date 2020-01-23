Our democracy functions best when more people actually vote

It’s January, but I’m thinking already about Nov. 3, 2020, the night when we’ll have elections deciding whether President Trump will get a second term and who will win state and county offices. Candidates are now filing and ballots are being prepared.
Incumbents are making sure their names are before the public eye and challengers are preparing their campaigns. We’re going to be seeing a lot of political advertising and a lot of roadside campaign signs before election night arrives.
Election nights are always hectic at the Daily Telegraph’s newsroom. We get ready for it weeks in advance by deciding who is going to cover which stories that fateful night. Some of our election stories will come from outside news services while others will be generated by the staff.
Deadlines will be tight, so we’ll be writing our stories as the election results arrive from the county clerks offices and the state capitals.
One way we get ready for election night is to write what we call standing ads. We get information about the candidates and the races from previous stories and write about the race’s background ahead of time.
That saves a lot of time when the actual election results are coming in. Then we can just plug in the results and get the stories to the copy editors. If there’s time to get comments from the winning candidates, we do that and add them to the stories.
I do advise anyone who wants to offer their congratulations to a winning candidate to make sure you’re actually calling him or her. I will forever be reminded about the election when I called for a comment and got the wrong candidate on the phone. He very nicely pointed out to me that he had lost right after I congratulated him on winning. I might as well mention this stumble now because I know I’ll be reminded of it when election night arrives.
It’s one of those “this could happen to you” stories in the newsroom.
The tension can be high, but the excitement picks up as the results start to come in. We get the numbers we need and get ready to put them in our stories. We try to keep the latest numbers on hand just in case something happens at the last moment and we can’t get the final unofficial totals.
Oh, we always say the results are unofficial until the votes have been canvassed or checked.
There had been instances in past elections when the machines which count the votes have broken down and other instances when votes arrive from the precincts late, but that’s been a rare instance in recent years. In Mercer County, the county clerk’s office gets the local election results to us pretty quickly.
I know the fact that the White House is at stake will make this election especially exciting. People across the nation will follow the returns and watch to see which states – and their electoral votes – President Trump or his challenger win that night.
A presidential election generates more excitement and brings out more voters, too, so I imagine there will be a lot of activity this year when the early polls open. I’ll likely take advantage of early voting so I can sleep in that day and be ready for the big night. It will be one less thing I have to do that day.
What I’m hoping to see is a big voter turnout for Election Day. Our democracy functions best when more people take time to cast their votes. Early voting eases the pressure on Election Day, and I’ve always been able to vote in a reasonable amount of time. Voting doesn’t take a big bite out of your day, so there’s no reason not to cast a ballot.
When an election starts approaching, I’m always reminded of an old commercial I watched many years ago before I was old enough to go to the polls. In it, a dumbfounded man is watching late night election returns. Cheers come from his television as he watches what I’m guessing is a big victory party.
“I can’t believe he won,” he utters. “Nobody said he could win. I didn’t go vote. Nobody said he could win.” Then he has a thought. “Maybe they didn’t vote, either.”
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.