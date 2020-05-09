Online, on the field and on the way to winning against this pandemic

In front of me is John Philip Sousa’s favorite spaghetti recipe and to the side is homework for a final few days of lessons for my Bluefield High School students. For once, the sun is shining brightly and that makes me think of baseball. It should be baseball season and you should be holding the newspaper in your hands while reading this but the times they are a-changing as Bob Dylan used to sing. Sousa, a baseball fan, was not a singer but what a musician!
We just had a good lunch here (never get too far away from nutrition) of perch and so the spaghetti will have to wait. As I look out at the ball game weather and wonder if I live to eat or simply eat to live, the food for thought is something, like the friends of Brutus in 44 B.C. Rome, that I will have to chew upon a while longer.
Thanks to everyone who is subscribing to the newspaper and especially to those taking time to use your computers or mobile devices to keep up with local, state and national events. This is the first time for yours truly to go “online” only in the 30 years and nine months since this column first appeared on the seventh day of the week. We will do what we must to keep that continuity.
I thank you on behalf of my fingers, as well, by the way. Writing is what they love to do and without your reading they would not get to do that. This is truly a team effort and long before the coronavirus there was no doubt in my mind we were (are) all in this together. Sharing ideas – the notes and messages many of you send are precious – is so wonderful and it is wonderful to sometimes brighten the days of others and then to have them comment is doubly delightful.
Now, back to baseball. When Charles Owens and I were talking on Wednesday, I found an old Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament program in a file drawer. Our BHS assistant principal, Justin Gilbert, is the Coppinger event director and disappointed that for the first time in 47 years the games could not be held. Nobody’s fault – just the virus chipping away at “normal” and interrupting our calendar.
We could write stories upon stories about great tournament games but equally important in this 2020 spring is whether high school and college will be all we have by next year. No one knows yet if Major League Baseball will be bringing its summertime show back to Bowen next year but we (almost all of us) hope against hope that the Blue Jays and Princeton Rays over at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton will be swinging for the fences again in another season.
Right now, Bluefield general manager Rocky Malamisura is hoping that baseball will be played here beginning the third week in June. He has not been told otherwise as of this writing. With all respect to social distancing, if (when) the games begin please attend as many games as possible. It is very true – wait a minute, if something is true it is true and should not be termed “very” true – that minor league baseball in Mercer County is an affordable and fun way to get outside, enjoy quality entertainment and see the neighbors.
Before the interruption of the school calendar, we at BHS were looking forward to the diamond games. Mike Collins, our principal, has a talented son, Kerry, who would have been a standout sophomore on this year’s Beaver team. Coach Jimmy Redmond was anxious to get started and it could have been a big season for the Bluefielders. Coach (I mean Mr.) Gilbert, the previous Bluefield baseball coach, was equally pumped, as the saying goes.
We always have our baseball discussions apart from the local team. Gilbert and Redmond are Yankee fans and we have a daily debate about how much money New York pitcher Gerritt Cole, the $200-million man, makes each day. You can do that when you are a Yankee, the team long hailed in sports circles as having more money than U.S. Steel.
Since we have not had any professional games yet, Mr. Collins and I take pride in the fact that our favorites – he likes the Pirates and I am Cardinal fan – are still unbeaten as May enters its second week. Mr. C. told me yesterday he thinks that will change as soon as Pittsburgh takes the field but for now we cling to perfection.
A century ago, even before I was born, the Cleveland Indians beat the Dodgers in the 1920 World Series and who among you would recall that the Tribe’s Bill Wambsganss would turn the (so far) only unassisted triple play in series history by catching a line drive, stepping on second and then tagging the runner coming from first to get all three outs on one play?
The other good news is that the Spanish flu, so called, was in its final year. Pray for equal swiftness to the end of this pandemic and let’s meet safely apart together at the old ball game in a few weeks.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
