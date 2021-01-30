One step forward and one back is the political paradox in divided Washington

A move to censure, rather than impeach Donald Trump, may be the best solution to a political wave of angst which continues to keep submerged a sizeable portion of the national Republican Party. For those who fail to understand why so many of the otherwise very capable GOP leaders simply will not stand up to the former president and rid themselves of him, we must return to our high school government class and become re-acquainted with the primary purpose of any political party.
First, a political party’s “job one” is not to govern necessarily, or to pass laws, or to do any of those things related to the welfare of citizenry. The crucial goal for any party is to get its members elected. It is common knowledge on and around Capitol Hill that many in the Republican House and Senate do not care at all for the 45th President, but they are definitely fearful of him and/or his influence. He may not represent traditional Republican values but he does represent votes.
In the recent election, Joe Biden got 81,283,485 votes and carried 26 of the 50 states while Trump received 74,223,744 votes and carried 24 states. Public proclamations aside, the politicos knew full well who won the election but there has never been a president like the last one who refused to man up and accept the will of the majority. His vitriol and deliberate attacks on friends and foe alike has continually kept off balance any number of politicians and staff members who cannot understand how to deal with someone who does not play fair or observe the normal rules.
This brought about a repeat of sorts from what happened in August 2016 when most major Republican candidates called Trump everything but a candidate before the convention only to cozy up to him once his nomination was secured. Just days ago, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made it plain he felt that Trump had “fed lies” to his supporters and that the mob which invaded the Capitol had been “provoked” by the president. House Minority Leader Mike McCarthy, R-Cal., said shortly after the insurrection that Trump “bears responsibility” for what happened on January 6.
Ah, but then the vote counters took notice and realized there are still millions who solidly support – and often zealously so – the man who lost to Biden in November. So, this past week, McConnell did an about-face and voted against a procedural motion to proceed with the impeachment process in the U.S. Senate. Likewise, McCarthy slipped away and flew to Florida to get his next set of marching orders from the man who is no longer in office.
So, when Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., led a proposal to consider a censure, the idea has gained some traction. It is clear the Democrats are not going to achieve an impeachment. The recent test vote produced a 55-45 tally in favor which is well below the 67—33 margin needed for conviction and there are likely only a handful of Senators even considering a switch at this time.
Wasting time on a lengthy impeachment process would only further bog down a Congress which has not been effective in working through legislation in the recent past. Although several members want to review the material and “bring out the facts” as some have suggested, it is likely, according to insiders, that a review of the extensive video of the near-riot on January 6 will be the primary source of evidence. Republicans have accurately pointed out the process would be likely to use up several weeks of the session and note it is virtually certain to produce no significant verdict. In the same breath, Democrats realize that any progress they hope to make in new legislative moves will surely suffer if a stalemate goes on much longer.
While talks in several circles have been more civil of late, it is true that President Biden has upset many in the GOP with his signing of executive orders during the first two weeks of the new term. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted to Biden: “30 executive orders and actions signed within three days time. You can’t govern with a phone and a pen.” Biden has undertaken to “undo” many of the Trump-era dictates ranging from the environment to rejoining several international organizations. He has certainly been busy, signing 22 of the orders. That compares to just four signed by Donald Trump during his first week in office and five that Barack Obama put pen to in his first week.
Scholars have taken note of Biden’s activity. American University distinguished professor of history Allan Lichtman said, “He (Biden) is on a record pace (with executive orders) and not just by a nose but by several lengths on a record pace.” Most presidents issue several such orders and many are temporary, undone by the next person to occupy the office.
As Brutus mused about Cassius, most presidents have, in thinking of their predecessors, “..have a worthy cause to wish things done, undone.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
