One step forward and one back is the political paradox in divided Washington

Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.