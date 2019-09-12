One place you don't want to see a deer is Interstate 77

One of my closest calls on the road didn’t involve another car. It did not involve a pick-up truck nor a tractor-trailer, either. The source of my horror wasn’t even mechanical. It was a creature that would make my sister, Karen, break into baby talk and say, “Hello, pretty! Hello!”
The source of my potential brush with disaster was a deer standing along Interstate 77.
I was driving south after a weekend visit with my family, and I had stayed a little longer than I had planned. Night had fallen and the turnpike was a kaleidoscope of headlights and tail lights as I headed back down to Mercer County.
Fall had arrived and the air was chilly. Listening to classic rock and roll, I was as relaxed as a driver could be when you have tractor-trailers roaring past you and fellow motorists who think the speed limit is somehow unconstitutional.
Darkness had swallowed the mountains, but soon I was arriving at an oasis of light called the toll booth at Flat Top. I was in the left passing lane, gradually slowing while keeping track of a tractor-trailer to my right when I suddenly spotted a silhouette in the toll booth lights. Anyone who’s seen the Disney movie “Bambi” or an experienced hunter seeking a good trophy would recognize the shape instantly.
It was a deer. Normally the sight of a deer isn’t any cause for alarm, but this full-sized buck was standing a few feet from the edge of the highway. There were only a couple of seconds to react, and my options were nil. I couldn’t swerve because I’d go right into a tractor-trailer and I’d never slow down in time if that buck stepped in front of me.
But nothing happened and I was literally able to pass the buck. Maybe that animal was experienced and knew that it had to wait for a break in the traffic before crossing a highway. The other deer I’ve encountered weren’t quite so geared for survival.
I’m still amazed by how deer have almost no survival instinct when it comes to vehicles. One day I was driving to Lewisburg when I saw a deer step into oncoming traffic without one look. The summer day was clear and bright, and that animal was oblivious to cars and tractor-trailers. Drivers hit their brakes and slowed as that doe crossed the highway. One actually clipped the deer slightly, and even then the animal didn’t pick up speed. In another instance, I was driving back to Bluefield one night after covering a meeting in Princeton when a deer wandered out of the mountains and walked right in front of me. I slowed to a near stop and laid into my horn, and only then did it notice me. Then it turned around and walked back the way it came.
There was one time when I found my car threatened by a running buck. I had spent the night at the Appalachian Folk Life Center near Pipestem State Park. When I woke up after an all day and night music festival, I headed back to Princeton with the idea of getting breakfast.
I was passing the state park’s entrance when I suddenly realized a buck was running on my left. It kept looking at me and acting like it wanted to dash right in front of me. All it had to do to get away from me was run to the left or turn around and run off, but with animal illogic it was determined to cross in front of me. I was a little ahead of the buck, so I hit the gas and quickly outran it. That might not have been the best thing to try, but it worked.
Those encounters and others I’ve had took place at night and early in the morning, and West Virginia Department of Natural Resources officials say those are the most likely times for deer verses vehicle crashes.
I try to stay alert when I’m driving and try to watch out for deer when fall approaches, but being alert is no guarantee that a buck or doe won’t suddenly run or simply walk right into your path. I’m hoping I won’t have any new encounters and close calls later this fall.
When I saw “Bambi” as a kid years ago, I took a lot of its messages with a lot of salt. I knew my uncles hunted and I had seen at least one deer slaughter, so I knew deer didn’t actually have ideal lives. Besides human hunters, deer have to watch out for coyotes, starvation, diseases and other forces ready to terminate them. Besides, even then I thought “Bambi’ was a bit of a chick flick. I preferred “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
