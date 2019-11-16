Not the end but only the beginning of another column

As a student and a school teacher, I am suspicious of earthly things that have no end. Several years ago, I was very concerned about what is called a “self study” that a group leader was in charge of and the point was made that this would be “ongoing.” My ears perked up at that, as I recalled a prank question from a college class years earlier.
The professor came in and wrote on the board — in those days when we still used black boards and chalk — simply “Quote at length.” Our jaws dropped and a few seconds later the instructor smiled before handing us the actual examination. It certainly got our attention.
So, I responded to the ongoing like any good sports writer would and said I would never be able to write a story if the game had no end. Sentences cannot extend forever. There must be a period or exclamation point or question mark somewhere. Eventually, we have to mow the final blade of grass to finish the yard. For every meal, there is a last bite. You probably get the idea and we finally decided that our self study would end, and then, if we had to, we would start another one the following year. Well, we had to, and we did but at least we reached a conclusion on that one.
There are reasons that I like conclusions: school years conclude with final grades, report cards and senior graduation; games and seasons have finality either by time or score or number of games; we even have four seasons in our wonderful part of the world. I am not at all certain how I would do in a “regular” job that simply goes on and on. Perhaps those of you who go to work daily, or year in and year out, might have a problem with final grades or beating the deadline for a late night sports story. As Grandpa said, it takes all kinds of people to keep the rust off the rails.
So, in addition to those ideas, what brought on this discussion? Ben Healy recently composed an article entitled “Why we hate endings — and why we need them” that caught my attention. He even cites nine different sources for various other studies and opinions that share some interesting ideas.
For example, (and naturally, I had to use a sports analogy) to show how an impending ending can affect action, a recent study of some 3,000 soccer games found that nearly 60 percent of the goals were scored in the second half nearly a quarter came in the last 15 minutes of 90-minute matches.
Deadlines, newspaper and all media included, do spur action, as Healy point out that 41 percent of all business deals were struck in the final minute. That group was identified in 1988, which is fairly recent but it is certainly possible those numbers are not as relevant 31 years later.
Another — and not necessarily negative — response in terms of home foreclosure — reveals that a majority of people involved were at the beginning very upset about losing a particular dwelling but as the process came to a conclusion those same individuals had virtually stopped seeing their old residence as a home and had come to refer to them as simply a “house.” That is not a classic example and not meant to imply that there no longer any feelings involved. Few of us would be so hard-hearted as to think that anyone foreclosed upon would no longer care about the situation.
In these days of serious TV watching (whatever that means) viewers encountered an ending shock with shows like “Sopranos” and “Entourage” when those series were coming to an end. The deaths, funerals and related end times for characters caused many to view the final show(s) or season(s) as failures. Understand that mourning is one end that we do not care for, although the expression “they are better off now” is often used in serious medical issue cases.
Another very personal ending issue is often associated with a breakup in a relationship. That used to mean marriage and often it still does, but in the modern world that is often no longer the case. A ring or a certificate is more optional than ever before and we are still coming to terms with the exact definition of marriage in 2019 varies. Still, ending an “us” is a tough deal for folks but the studies show that women have a better chance to undergo a feeling of positive personal growth when leaving a situation involving a significant other.
For those who have an eye on the future, a couple more studies about “ending” share sobering thoughts. Astrophysicists believe that the final day, when all matter will cease to exist, is about 10 to the 100th power years away, which does leave some time to prepare. I am not saying that agrees with anything biblical.
Finally, the time has come for a final sentence to complete this column. Lord willing, however, we will look forward to another edition next Saturday. That gives us, hopefully, another chance to say that all good things may not have to end just yet.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
