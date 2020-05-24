A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam warning that the state can shut down non-compliant businesses that are operating in violation of his executive orders:
• This should not be a political or religious fight. Back in the day people were quarantined to stop the spread of disease. If you believe this is not real that’s fine, but it’s not fine or right to endanger others so you can self indulge as you wish. Go to church get the virus then let God take care of you, not health care workers with families — Dena M.
• I thought only a communist country like Russia or China could do something like that. (My bad) Democrats are the new Communist Party — David M.
• Virginia is one of five states still climbing in numbers! Be safe — Freida H.
• Need to vote him out — Sarah S.
On a story about 404 residents showing up for free coronavirus testing during a two-day testing period held on the campus of Bluefield State College:
• PCH stopped offering drive through testing in April because of low participation. Now BSC offers it and has 404 participants in two days. That doesn’t sound good — John G.
• The BSC testing was free and without referral, that’s why more people showed for it. You could literally just drive up and be tested without doing anything prior — Marishka B.
On a story about Princeton’s Stafford Drive repaving project holding out for better weather:
• How dare they try to improve a heavily traveled roadway. What are we going to complain about when it is in good condition? Oh no! They expect me to ride on a milled road for two weeks just to get the roadway back to new? Come on people, get the point! There is always some small inconvenience in order to progress to a better situation. I am sure they are doing all they can based on the weather. If you don’t want to drive on the road use a back road — Bradley S.
• The roads are better now than they were before they scraped them — David D.
On a story about the 118-year old J.C. Penney’s company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection:
• Just about all my clothes came from there since I was a child. So sad and J.C. Penney was a good man. Never thought this would happen — Jeanie B.
• J.C. Penney has been in serious trouble for a long time — Charles B.
On a story about an argument over a rooster in Mercer County leading to a man’s death by eye gouging:
• What a shame. A life for a rooster — Shirley M.
• I’m just praying for both families, they are all neighbors. It’s so very sad! — Marilyn H.
• Let’s just hope that no one pays that $200,000 bond! (yeah right) he will die in prison because I’m sure someone in prison would kill him as he requested ... — Tonya J.
• So sad. — Gayla H.
On a story about the state of Virginia reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children:
• Not good. This is why it’s not a good idea to open schools this fall. I hope they look at a year of online school — Anne P.
• Northern Virginia might as well be DC, (so) heavily populated — Michael S.
• This is why my two girls stay home and have been home since school was closed. Not risking my babies — Carrie S.
On a story about a Princeton woman being sentenced in a child sexual assault case:
• Must be an election year, they are actually handing out proper sentences instead of slaps on the wrist and then a hug — Joe H.
• That poor child will need therapy for the rest of its life — Rosanna H.
On a story about Governor Jim Justice saying school systems in West Virginia should strive for a traditional graduation ceremony:
• Someone needs to tell Mercer County Health Department — Brandy M.
