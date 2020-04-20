A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the virus death toll rising in West Virginia, including the passing of a 25-year-old Logan County man:
• Praying people knows Jesus if he calls you home. God is coming back just like he said. Plagues, tornadoes, earthquakes, and mass fires are all biblical. Sad that many still denying Christ. Praying for these families — Lilly C.
• Some people don’t realize how serious it is! — Mike D.
On a story about the OB/GYN and surgical services departments at Bluefield Regional Medical Center being closed:
• I wouldn’t be surprised if many of these employees will find employment at PCH (Princeton Community Hospital) when this epidemic is over. A hospital must bring in money to stay functional. Why do you think it was sold in the first place? — Leah M.
• Blame Trump or Obama all you want. Local politics are killing more jobs and services than any president could dream of. Start voting for people that will do the right thing. And if there’s no candidate who will do the right thing, then it’s time for the common man to take back over — Joseph C.
On a story about the Mercer County Health Department urging stores to provide personal protective equipment to employees:
• Then they need help getting the supplies. Shoot even our first responders can’t get supplies — Jessica B.
•Good luck with that, from the looks of traffic in Princeton, you wouldn’t know there was anything wrong! — Vern B.
• I can almost see where using masks might afford some small protection, although it’s more of a feel good measure, but unless they change the gloves after every transaction, every single one, then the gloves are just spreading germs from one transaction to the next — Jeff B.
• If our counties would start assigning a doctor(s) to question the positive cases as to what stores they have been too and then contact those stores and have them shut down for one hour only, and have every employee grab a can of Lysol and spray down everything, the spread would stop. It wouldn’t even take an hour if every single employee contributes — Dave I.
• Well one thing this virus has shown us is how unprepared we are. We’ve had warnings going back to I know 2005. We need policies to deal with this virus for some time or the numbers of dead will increase not decrease and this isn’t the only virus out there. It’s gloves, masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer and cleaning or ways to serve customers with the best practices to prevent spreading. All of that needs to be developed — Denise S.
• Mandatory masks for customers, or anyone out in public will not be far behind — Danny C.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam extending business closures and social distancing guidelines until May 8:
• The residents of Virginia need to do the same thing the Michigan residents did yesterday and gather to protest in the capital. Governor black face is doing everything he can to turn Virginia into a socialist state — Jason W.
• He’s doing a wonderful job! Keep up the good work. Thanks for keeping the people of Virginia safe. Don’t be bullied by the few people that don’t like to follow the rules. Hang tough governor! — Sandy S.
On a story about health officials investigating an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the Mountain Mission school in Grundy:
• Praying for these folks. These kids wouldn’t have a chance in life if it wasn’t for Mountain Mission. This is truly a shame — Lansing H.
• Prayers for these folks! It has always been about the well being of those kids and providing a good safe environment for them there! — Herman C.
• Praying for them all. God still has miracles! — Lilly C.
